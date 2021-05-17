Home / Business / Rupee rises 5 paise to 73.24 against US dollar in early trade
business

Rupee rises 5 paise to 73.24 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened on a flat note at 73.24 against the dollar, registering a rise of 5 paise over its previous close.
PTI | , Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAY 17, 2021 10:38 AM IST
On Friday, the rupee had closed at 73.29 against the US dollar.(Representational Image)

The Indian rupee inched higher by 5 paise to 73.24 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday supported by positive domestic equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened on a flat note at 73.24 against the dollar, registering a rise of 5 paise over its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee had closed at 73.29 against the US dollar.

The rupee started this Monday on a flat note against the dollar as the greenback has started on a slightly positive note this week after weakening last week, Reliance Securities said in a research note.

Most of the Asian currencies are trading weaker against the dollar and could cap the appreciation bias, the note added.

Markets could look for cues from WPI inflation data, traders said.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 418.4 points or 0.86 per cent higher at 49,150.95. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 110.25 points or 0.75 per cent to 14,788.05.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading higher by 0.10 per cent at 90.40.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, as they pulled out 2,607.85 crore on Friday, as per provisional data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, were trading up 0.06 per cent at USD 68.75 per barrel.

Meanwhile, India's Covid-19 tally mounted to 2,49,65,463 on Monday with 2,81,386 fresh Covid-19 cases, the lowest in 27 days, while the death toll climbed to 2,74,390 with 4,106 fatalities, according to Union health ministry data.

The Indian rupee inched higher by 5 paise to 73.24 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday supported by positive domestic equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened on a flat note at 73.24 against the dollar, registering a rise of 5 paise over its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee had closed at 73.29 against the US dollar.

The rupee started this Monday on a flat note against the dollar as the greenback has started on a slightly positive note this week after weakening last week, Reliance Securities said in a research note.

Most of the Asian currencies are trading weaker against the dollar and could cap the appreciation bias, the note added.

Markets could look for cues from WPI inflation data, traders said.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 418.4 points or 0.86 per cent higher at 49,150.95. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 110.25 points or 0.75 per cent to 14,788.05.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading higher by 0.10 per cent at 90.40.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, as they pulled out 2,607.85 crore on Friday, as per provisional data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, were trading up 0.06 per cent at USD 68.75 per barrel.

Meanwhile, India's Covid-19 tally mounted to 2,49,65,463 on Monday with 2,81,386 fresh Covid-19 cases, the lowest in 27 days, while the death toll climbed to 2,74,390 with 4,106 fatalities, according to Union health ministry data.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Wholesome video shows elderly man gifting toddler a dollar while shopping. Watch

Watch: Doctors groove to Seeti Maar song from Salman Khan-starrer Radhe

India, the missing Bengal tiger, found unharmed in Houston

Did you know sharks use the Earth's magnetic field as GPS? Scientists say
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP