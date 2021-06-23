Rural market likely to remain resilient: HUL

Packaged consumer goods company Hindustan Unilever Ltd on Tuesday said that rural markets will remain resilient despite the impact of the second Covid wave, which led to state-wide lockdowns and mobility restrictions across the country.

HUL is also prepared to tide over the expected third wave of Covid infections with better capacity and provisions for alternative sourcing, Sanjiv Mehta, chairman and managing director, HUL, said.

“Rural resilience has driven FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) growth during the first wave and, in the second wave, unfortunately, the virus also spread in the rural areas. It will take us a few more weeks to assess the impact in rural areas. But we expect rural to be resilient, because the IMD (India Meteorological Department) predicts that the monsoon will be normal and the kharif sowing and the rabi harvest will go as per plan,” he added.