‘Sahara matter will continue even after Subrata Roy's death': Sebi chief
Roy, the controversial founder of the group, died on Tuesday after a prolonged illness.
Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch on Thursday said the Sahara matter will continue for the capital markets regulator even after the death of the group's founder Subrata Roy.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a Ficci event, Buch said for Sebi, the matter was about an entity's conduct and it will continue regardless of whether an individual is alive or not.
