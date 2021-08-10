Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / SAT gives split ruling in PNB Housing case
business

SAT gives split ruling in PNB Housing case

While Justice Tarun Agarwala ruled in favour of PNB Housing Finance, Justice M.T. Joshi gave a judgement in favour of markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).
Livemint | By Swaraj Singh Dhanjal , Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 06:55 AM IST
PNB Housing moved SAT after Sebi asked it to put its deal with Carlyle on hold.(Mint)

NB Housing Finance Ltd’s plans to raise 4,000 crore from a consortium of investors led by private equity firm Carlyle will continue to be in limbo as the mortgage lender’s appeal of a Sebi order halting the transaction resulted in a split verdict at the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Monday.

While Justice Tarun Agarwala ruled in favour of PNB Housing Finance, Justice M.T. Joshi gave a judgement in favour of markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

“In view of the difference of opinion between the members of the bench, we direct the interim order 56 dated June 21, 2021 to continue till further orders,” the SAT order said.

The June 21 interim order of the SAT bench allowed PNB Housing to seek shareholders’ approval for the deal at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) but ordered the results of the vote to be kept in a sealed cover until further orders.

Given that neither of the parties was able to secure a favourable decision at SAT, they can now approach the Supreme Court to resolve the impasse.

A spokesperson for PNB Housing Finance declined to comment on the verdict.

The tussle between Sebi and PNB Housing began in June when the latter announced a preferential sale of shares worth 3,200 crore and warrants worth 800 crore to a set of investors led by Carlyle, an existing investor in the lender.

Soon after the announcement, proxy adviser Stakeholders Empowerment Services (SES) criticized the deal as “unfair” to public shareholders and a violation of the company’s Articles of Association (AoA) pertaining to the valuation. Sebi then asked PNB Housing to put the deal on hold on the ground that it violated its AoA, prompting the home financier to move SAT.

In the course of the SAT hearing, Sebi submitted that a valuation report is required to determine the pricing of shares proposed to be sold, irrespective of the presence of AoA, and the pricing should be above the formula stated under Sebi rules. This will ensure minority shareholders are not discriminated against, and one set of shareholders do not get shares either too cheap or too expensive, Sebi argued.

“In the present case, in order to safeguard the interest of investors, the impugned order was passed by Sebi on the line of the provisions made in Article 19(2) by the appellant company and its shareholders at the time the company was to be listed on the stock exchanges. Therefore, in my view, the same cannot be called illegal or unjustified,” Justice Joshi said in the order.

On the other hand, Justice Agarwala noted that Sebi had no jurisdiction to issue a direction to halt the transaction before any decision could be taken in PNB Housing’s EGM.

“After today’s order, the only solution, if PNB Housing still wants to go ahead with the resolution, is that they will have to knock on the doors of the Supreme Court,” said J.N. Gupta, founder of proxy advisory firm Stakeholder Empowerment Services.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pnb
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

ITBP shares wholesome post of father saluting daughter who joined the force

This big brother cuddling with his little sibling may melt your heart. Watch

Big furry dog gets upsets with mama, then adorably forgives her. Watch

Woman screams after seeing ‘flying baby’. But wait, there's a twist
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 Live
Shahid Kapoor
Quit India movement
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Anupam Shyam
August 2021 festivals
Nagasaki Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP