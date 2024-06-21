 Saturday bank holiday: Are banks closed on June 22? - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Saturday bank holiday: Are banks closed on June 22?

ByHT News Desk
Jun 21, 2024 01:49 PM IST

Saturday bank holiday: Before visiting the bank, customers must confirm if the bank branches are open or not on that specific Saturday.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) designates certain holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays and Banks' Closing of Accounts. According to the RBI holiday list, all private and public sector banks are closed on all national holidays, state regional holidays, second and fourth Saturdays and as well as all Sundays. Before visiting the bank, customers must confirm if the bank branches are open or not on that specific Saturday. 

Saturday bank holiday: Banks holidays may vary from one state from another and are designated as per Reserve Bank of India. (Reuters)
Saturday bank holiday: Banks holidays may vary from one state from another and are designated as per Reserve Bank of India. (Reuters)

Read more: Zerodha faces outage again. Users ask, ‘Who will take responsibility for loss’

Is it a bank holiday on June 22?

Yes, June 22 is a bank holiday as it is the fourth Saturday of the month. As per the RBI, banks are closed on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. First, third and fifth Saturdays will be working Saturdays for banks.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Can you use mobile banking and net banking on bank holidays?

Read more: Income tax returns: False HRA while filing ITR could cost you this much

Customers can carry out many financial and non-financial transactions through mobile banking and net banking services on bank holidays as well. You can transfer funds using RTGS, NEFT, IMPS, and others on bank holidays. 

Read more: Deepinder Goyal's ‘cool new update': You can now see everyone's Zomato orders

You can also withdraw cash from ATMs in case banks are closed. Additionally, you can pay bills- including those for gas, electricity, and other services- using your bank account even when banks are closed. 

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Saturday bank holiday: Are banks closed on June 22?
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On