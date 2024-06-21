Saturday bank holiday: Are banks closed on June 22?
Saturday bank holiday: Before visiting the bank, customers must confirm if the bank branches are open or not on that specific Saturday.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) designates certain holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays and Banks' Closing of Accounts. According to the RBI holiday list, all private and public sector banks are closed on all national holidays, state regional holidays, second and fourth Saturdays and as well as all Sundays. Before visiting the bank, customers must confirm if the bank branches are open or not on that specific Saturday.
Is it a bank holiday on June 22?
Yes, June 22 is a bank holiday as it is the fourth Saturday of the month. As per the RBI, banks are closed on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. First, third and fifth Saturdays will be working Saturdays for banks.
Can you use mobile banking and net banking on bank holidays?
Customers can carry out many financial and non-financial transactions through mobile banking and net banking services on bank holidays as well. You can transfer funds using RTGS, NEFT, IMPS, and others on bank holidays.
You can also withdraw cash from ATMs in case banks are closed. Additionally, you can pay bills- including those for gas, electricity, and other services- using your bank account even when banks are closed.
