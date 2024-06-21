 Income tax returns: False HRA while filing ITR could cost you this much - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Income tax returns: False HRA while filing ITR could cost you this much

ByHT News Desk
Jun 21, 2024 01:15 PM IST

False HRA claims can lead to penalties. Here’s how to claim HRA correctly during tax filing in order to maximize your tax savings

House Rent Allowance (HRA) is deducted by employers from salaries and can be seen in part B of Form 16 while you are filing an Income Tax Return (ITR). As per Section 10 (13 A), HRA exemption can only be claimed if one lives in a rented house. Those who are not receiving HRA like non-salaried individuals can claim a deduction for their rental expenses under Section 80GG. Taxpayers who reside in their own house are not eligible for the HRA exemption benefit.

ITR filing: Here’s how to claim HRA correctly during tax filing in order to maximize your tax savings
ITR filing: Here’s how to claim HRA correctly during tax filing in order to maximize your tax savings

Read more: ITR Filing: Income tax slab rates and deductions for old and new tax regimes

Claiming HRA correctly is a legal requirement as well as a valuable tax-saving tool for salaried taxpayers. Here’s how to claim HRA during tax filing in order to maximize your tax savings:

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Exemption on HRA is calculated based on the least of the following:

Read more: ITR Return Filing: Should you file ITR if your income is less than 7 lakh?

  1. Actual HRA received
  2. 50% of salary (for those living in metro cities) or 40% of salary (for non-metro residents)
  3. Rent paid minus 10% of the salary.

What documents are required to claim HRA?

Read more: ITR filing 2024: Form 16 and Form 26AS not matching can lead to tax notice

  1. Rent Receipts with acknowledgments from the landlord with the landlord's PAN details in case rent exceeds 1 lakh annually
  2. Rental agreement

Penalties for false HRA claims

False HRA claims can lead to penalties. In case you underreported your income, a penalty of 50% of the tax is levied. A penalty of up to 3 times the amount of tax sought to be evaded can also be levied.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Income tax returns: False HRA while filing ITR could cost you this much
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On