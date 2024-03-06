SBI Amrit Kalash FD Scheme: Check last date to invest, eligibility, earning and other details here

SBI Amrit Kalash FD Scheme: The State Bank of India (SBI) extended the last date to invest in its Amrit Kalash special fixed deposit scheme to March 31, 2024. The scheme is an opportunity for investors as it offers a higher interest rate compared to regular SBI FDs. SBI Amrit Kalash FD Scheme: Details about SBI Amrit Kalash FD Scheme below.

SBI Amrit Kalash FD Scheme: Last date to invest?

The deadline to invest in SBI Amrit Kalash FD Scheme is March 31 and it has a tenor of 400 days at a rate of interest of 7.1%. Even senior citizens are eligible for rate of interest of 7.60%. As per SBI website, “The interest shall be 0.50% to 1% below the rate applicable at the time of Deposits for the period Deposit has remained with the Bank or 0.50% or 1% below the contracted rate, whichever is lower.”

Can NRIs invest in the scheme?

Both domestic and NRIs can invest in SBI Amrit Kalash FD scheme.

What is the maximum investment in the scheme?

You can invest up to a maximum of ₹2 crore in SBI Amrit Kalash scheme.

What happens after 400 days in the scheme?

Following this period, your scheme will mature and you will get your money back along with interest.

How to invest in the Amrit Kalash scheme?

You can do this both online and offline. In case you want to do it online, you can do so using net banking or SBI YONO app.

Is there an option for pre-mature withdrawal and loan?

Yes the scheme gives the facility of pre-mature withdrawal and loan which means you can withdraw the amount before maturity.