 SBI Amrit Kalash FD Scheme: Check last date to invest, eligibility, earning - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / SBI Amrit Kalash FD Scheme: Check last date to invest, eligibility, earning and other details here

SBI Amrit Kalash FD Scheme: Check last date to invest, eligibility, earning and other details here

ByHT News Desk
Mar 06, 2024 02:30 PM IST

SBI Amrit Kalash FD Scheme: The deadline to invest in SBI Amrit Kalash FD Scheme is March 31. Check all details below

SBI Amrit Kalash FD Scheme: The State Bank of India (SBI) extended the last date to invest in its Amrit Kalash special fixed deposit scheme to March 31, 2024. The scheme is an opportunity for investors as it offers a higher interest rate compared to regular SBI FDs.

SBI Amrit Kalash FD Scheme: Details about SBI Amrit Kalash FD Scheme below.
SBI Amrit Kalash FD Scheme: Details about SBI Amrit Kalash FD Scheme below.

Read more: Bharat Highways InvIT IPO allotment: How to check status online. Details here

SBI Amrit Kalash FD Scheme: Last date to invest?

The deadline to invest in SBI Amrit Kalash FD Scheme is March 31 and it has a tenor of 400 days at a rate of interest of 7.1%. Even senior citizens are eligible for rate of interest of 7.60%. As per SBI website, “The interest shall be 0.50% to 1% below the rate applicable at the time of Deposits for the period Deposit has remained with the Bank or 0.50% or 1% below the contracted rate, whichever is lower.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Read more: Long bank holiday weekend: Banks are closed in these states from 8-10 March due to Mahashivratri

Can NRIs invest in the scheme?

Both domestic and NRIs can invest in SBI Amrit Kalash FD scheme.

What is the maximum investment in the scheme?

You can invest up to a maximum of 2 crore in SBI Amrit Kalash scheme.

What happens after 400 days in the scheme?

Read more: Mahanagar Gas shares fall most in four years: 2 major reasons behind decline. Will it continue?

Following this period, your scheme will mature and you will get your money back along with interest.

How to invest in the Amrit Kalash scheme?

You can do this both online and offline. In case you want to do it online, you can do so using net banking or SBI YONO app.

Is there an option for pre-mature withdrawal and loan?

Yes the scheme gives the facility of pre-mature withdrawal and loan which means you can withdraw the amount before maturity.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On