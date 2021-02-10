SBI crosses ₹5 trillion-mark in home loan business
State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday said it has crossed the ₹5 trillion-mark in its home loan business.
The State Bank of India (REHBU) unit of the bank has grown five times in the last 10 years with an asset under management (AUM) of ₹89,000 crore in 2011 to ₹5 trillion in 2021.
"This extraordinary feat is a testament to customers' continuous trust in the bank. We feel that combining technology with personalised service is the key in the current scenario," the bank's chairman Dinesh Khara said.
The bank is also working on various digital initiatives to improve the efficiencies in home loan delivery, including a unique integrated platform Retail Loan Management System (RLMS) which will provide an end-to-end digital solution, he added.
The bank is looking at achieving a home loan AUM of ₹7 trillion by FY 2024.
In the home loan market, the country's largest lender share is 34 per cent.
The lender forayed into the home loan business in 2004 with a total portfolio of ₹17,000 crore. A separate REHBU came into being in 2012 with a total portfolio of ₹1 lakh crore.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden’s next economic challenge: Getting manufacturing jobs back
- After a period of recovery last year, US factory payrolls stagnated in recent months, then went into reverse in January. The country is on course to repeat a pattern seen in every recession since manufacturing jobs peaked in June 1979.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Major Ports Authorities Bill would encourage good competition: Union minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex ends session 19 pts lower at 51,309; Nifty closes at 15,138 pts
- Sensex ends session 19 pts lower at 51,309; Nifty closes at 15,138 pts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SBI crosses ₹5 trillion-mark in home loan business
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's largest lender SBI plans to double its home loan portfolio in five years
- At a time when several other lenders have seen stress in their retail loan portfolios, SBI has dismissed such concerns and emphasised its plans to focus on the sector. The current customer base, with a focus on salaried employees, has managed to keep bad loans in the segment in check.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UL approved to test, certify civilian drones in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stock market warning system from India curbs GameStop-like gains
- Different from the US market where circuit breakers can halt trading in certain individual stocks for several minutes after extreme moves, India utilises an elaborate six-stage system that takes into account a company’s fundamentals, not just stock volatility.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tesla buys USD 1.5bln in Bitcoin, will accept as payment soon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Buy a car with bitcoin? Some car dealers were years ahead of Musk
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Heineken CEO targets 8,000 job cuts as pandemic curbs sales
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explained: Govt committee recommends ban on all cryptocurrencies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex jumps over 150 points in early trade, Nifty tests 15,150
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CGST Delhi unearths fake input tax credit racket
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oil holds rally after report points to shrinking US stockpiles
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Google Pay’s loss is Paytm and PhonePe’s gain on UPI
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox