SBI customers beware! Avoid installing these 4 apps on your phone

The State Bank of India (SBI) has alerted its customers against using four apps through which, it said, they risk getting their bank accounts “emptied,” Hindustan Times sister website Live Hindustan has reported. In the last four months itself, at least 150 SBI customers suffered combined loss of more than ₹70 lakh after downloading these apps upon being convinced to do so by people who turned out to be fraudsters, the bank said.

As the number of such cases are increasing, the country’s largest bank has warned its customers to not install on their phones, under any circumstances, the following apps: Anydesk, Quick Support, Teamviewer and Mingleview.

Additionally, SBI has said that its account holders should also be vigilant while using Unified Payments Interface (UPI), and not accept UPI collect request or QR code from an unknown source.

The bank further cautioned its customers not to use unknown websites while searching for its helpline or customer care number. This, the SBI said, is because several fake websites are being run under its name. “For any solution, customers should only use our official website and share any information only after properly verifying if they are on the correct website,” the bank said.

“After every digital transaction, an SMS is sent to the customer. If they did not carry out the transaction, they should forward that message on the number given in the SMS,” it further said.

In case of fraud, SBI account holders can contact on customer care numbers 1800111109, 9449112211 and 08026599990, while the number 155260 can be used to file a complaint with the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

