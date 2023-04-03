SBI customers facing UPI, Net banking, Yono App issues due to server outage

The State Bank of India's web services, including internet banking, the YONO app, UPI services, and credit card payments, have reportedly been unavailable since Monday morning. Customers have turned to social media to complain about delays in online transactions with the state-owned bank.

SBI (Pradeep Gaur/Mint File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to Downdetector, a website that monitors outages, the problem began at 9:19 am, with users reporting difficulties accessing their SBI accounts online, reviewing account balances, and conducting online transactions. At its height, around 10:30 am, over 1,800 people reported the outage. However, the graph of reporting the problem on the website has now fallen.

Several customers took to social media to express their problems. "Why are the servers of SBI down? I have been trying to login since morning but can't login," a user wrote on Twitter. While another claimed that the problem has been ongoing for a long time, “Dear finance ministry, RBI, Servers of SBI are not functioning properly since 31st March. Today is the 4th day and the site/apps are completely down since the morning. Is this a cyber attack on the bank or just usual #achedin ? Need answers , consumers are taking huge losses.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SBI has yet to make an official statement on the matter. However, the bank had previously released a circular alerting customers that Internet banking, YONO App, and UPI services would be halted for three hours on April 1 due to bank closure activity.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON