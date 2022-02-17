SBI, HDFC hike interest rates for fixed deposits. Check latest figures here

Days after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on February 10, kept the repo rate and reserve repo rates unchanged, two major banks--HDFC Bank and State Bank of India (SBI)--have hiked the respective interest rates offered by each on fixed deposits (FDs).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

HDFC's revised rates came into effect from February 14, while those from SBI became applicable from February 14.

Revised FD interest rates for HDFC:

7-14 days, 15-29 days: 2.5%

30-45 days, 46-60 days, 61-90 days: 3%

91 days to 6 months: 3.5%

6 months 1 day to 9 months: 4.4%

9 months 1 day to less than a year: 4.4%

1 year 1 day to 2 years: 5%

2 years 1 day to 3 years: 5.2%

3 years 1 day to 5 years: 5.45%

5 years 1 day to 10 years: 5.6%

Revised FD interest rates for SBI:

7-45 days: 2.9%

46-179 days: 3.9%

180-210 days, 211 days to less than 1 year: 4.4%

1 year to less than 2 years: 5.1%

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2 years to less than 3 years: 5.2%

3 years to less than 5 years: 5.45%

5 years and up to 10 years: 5.5%

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON