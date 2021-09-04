Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / SBI internet banking, YONO app won’t be available today. Check details here
business

SBI internet banking, YONO app won’t be available today. Check details here

SBI, the country's top lender, made the announcement on Twitter and requested its customers to “bear with us as we strive to provide a better banking experience.”
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 11:28 AM IST
SBI stopped its banking services due to maintenance work in July as well as August.(File Photo)

The State of Bank India (SBI) has issued an alert for its customers, saying some of its services, including internet banking and YONO mobile application, will not be available on Saturday and Sunday. SBI made the announcement on Twitter and requested its customers to “bear with us as we strive to provide a better banking experience.”

“We will be undertaking maintenance activities between 22:35 hrs. on 4th September 2021 and 01:35 hrs. on 5th September 2021 (180 minutes). During this period, Internet Banking/YONO / YONO Lite / YONO Business /IMPS/UPI will be unavailable,” SBI, which is the country’s top lender, said in a tweet. “We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us.”

Maintenance work at the state-run bank has hit the digital banking services of the state-run bank for the third straight month. SBI stopped banking services due to maintenance work in July as well as August. The combined user base of SBI customers who use internet banking, YONO and UPI services is 250 million.

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, SBI said on Wednesday it has raised 4,000 crore through Basel compliant additional tier 1 (AT1) bonds, offering a coupon rate of 7.72 per cent.

The bank said in a release that the bids were in excess of 10,000 crore received against a base issue size of 1,000 crore. "Based on the response, the bank has decided to accept 4,000 crore at a coupon of 7.72 per cent," the release said.

This is the lowest pricing ever offered on such debt, issued by any Indian bank since the implementation of Basel III capital rules in 2013, it said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sbi state bank of india
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

SBI internet banking, YONO app to be unavailable for 180 minutes. Details here 

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund gets 149-crore from Vodafone Idea

Sensex, Nifty at fresh highs: What are the factors and how sustainable this is?

Vi pays interest to FT amid ambiguity over reset clause
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP