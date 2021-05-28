SBI issues warnings against fraud, lists points to stay safe

The State Bank of India (SBI), largest public sector bank in the country, on Friday issued a warning to its customers against fraudsters and asked them to refrain from sharing any sensitive details online or offline. “We advise our customers to be alert of fraudsters and not to share any sensitive details online or download any app from an unknown source,” the lender said in a tweet.

SBI also listed several points for its customers to follow to avoid getting trapped by any fraudster.

Here’s what it said:

1. Please not share your credentials like date of birth, debit card number, internet banking ID/password, debit card pin, OTP and other personal details

2. Beware of the fraudsters pretending to be calling from SBI, RBI, government offices, police, KYC authority

3. Avoid clicking on attachments received on mails from unknown sources

4. Do not respond to unsolicited offers, however attractive, received through emails, SMS and other social media.

Last week, the State Bank of India (SBI) reported an 80.15 per cent jump in its standalone profit after tax (PAT) of ₹6,451 crore in the three months to March 2021, aided by higher interest income and lower provisioning for bad loans. The lender posted a profit after tax of ₹3,581 crore in the same quarter of FY20. Its standalone PAT grew by 41 per cent to ₹20,410 crore as against ₹14,488 crore in FY20.

"We have further consolidated our performance in the previous quarter (Q4 FY21) both in terms of profitability and asset quality. We have been able to deliver consistent improvement in all the areas of profitability despite the disruptions caused by the pandemic," SBI chairman Dinesh Khara told reporters on May 21.

SBI’s net interest income for the quarter ended March 2021 increased by 18.89 per cent to ₹27,067 crore from ₹22,767 crore in the year-ago period. Domestic net interest margin (NIM) improved by 17 basis points (bps) to 3.11 per cent from 2.94 per cent. Gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) improved to 4.98 per cent from 6.15 per cent and net NPA stood at 1.15 per cent as against 2.23 per cent. "Our gross NPA ratio has come down to below 5 per cent now which is the lowest in five years. Going forward, we do not see any concern on asset quality front and we expect the trend to continue," Khara said.

(With agency inputs)