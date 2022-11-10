SBI pensioner customers, how to submit life certificate on video call? Here's a step-by-step guide

Recently, the Union government began a nationwide drive for the submission of digital life certificates (DLCs) – also called Jeevan Pramaan – by pensioners. DLCs ensure pensioners are saved from the hassle of presenting their life certificates physically at a bank or before the pension disbursing authority.

Customers of State Bank of India (SBI), too, can submit their life certificates on a video call; the facility was launched in November 2021.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to do this:

(1.) Visit pensionseva.sbi and click on ‘VideoLC’ on the top of the page.

(2.) If using the PensionSeva mobile app, click on ‘Video Life Certificate’ on the landing screen.

(3.) Enter the account number in which the pension is to be credited, followed by captcha (which is not required if using the app).

(4.) Next, click on the checkbox so that the authorising bank (SBI in this case) can use your Aadhaar data for VLC; click on ‘Validate Account.’

(5.) If eligible for VLC, you will receive a one-time password (OTP) on your Aadhaar-linked mobile number. Enter the OTP, if received.

(6.) After successful validation, confirm the mandatory certificates (self-declared) by ticking the boxes.

(7.) Submit all the mandatory certificates listed in the drop down, and click on ‘Proceed.’

(8.) Now, your are free to wait for your session, or schedule an appointment for a future date.

For detailed information, click on this link.

