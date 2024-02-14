 SBI, Reliance and these large and midcap stocks hit all-time high - Hindustan Times
News / Business / SBI, Reliance and these large and midcap stocks hit all-time high

SBI, Reliance and these large and midcap stocks hit all-time high

ByHT News Desk
Feb 14, 2024 04:40 PM IST

During the day, these five large and midcap stocks from Nifty and Sensex hit their all-time highs.

The BSE benchmark Sensex on Wednesday recovered from early downturn to close 267 points higher at 71,822. During the day, five large and midcap stocks from Nifty and Sensex hit their all-time high on the bourses.

Sensex gained 277.98 points to settle at 71,833.17; Nifty rises 96.80 points to close at 21,840.05(Reuters file)
Sensex gained 277.98 points to settle at 71,833.17; Nifty rises 96.80 points to close at 21,840.05(Reuters file)

Reliance Industries Limited

The shares of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited hit a 52-week high of 2,966.60 before closing at 2962.60. The Reliance stock had opened at 2,911 against Tuesday's close of 2,928. The company had achieved the market cap milestone of 20 lakh crore on Tuesday. On Wednesday at close, RIL's market cap stood at 20.04 lakh crore.

State Bank of India

The State Bank of India's stock registered an all-time high on Sensex at 748.40. The share had opened at 706.35 against the previous day's close of 713.10. The stock recovered and went on to witness its 52-week high. The shares of India's largest public lender closed four per cent higher at 743.35.
On the NSE, the SBI stock ended four per cent higher at 743.00.

Bosch

German multinational engineering and technology firm Bosch registered an all-time high of 27,501 on BSE. The stock had opened at 26,650, lower than previous day's close of 27,381. The Bosch shares closed at 27,355 on the NSE.

Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto stock hit a 52-week high of 8,134.95 on the BSE. The shares have gained more than 100 per cent in the past one year. The company's market capitalisation currently stands at 2.29 lakh crore. The Bajaj Auto stock price on NSE stood at 8,120.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise

The shares of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise hit an all-time high of 6,774 on the Bombay Stock Exchange. In the past one year, the stock has gained more than 40 per cent. The company's market cap currently stands at 97,012 crore. On the NSE, the company's shares hit an all-time high of 6,775.00.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

