Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / SBI waives off processing fee on home loans till August 31
business

SBI waives off processing fee on home loans till August 31

The SBI has always come up with various offers from time to time to revive consumer sentiments.
Written by Susmita Pakrasi | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 08:44 AM IST
At present, the processing fee on home loans is 0.40 per cent.(MINT)

The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced it will waive off the processing fee on home loans till August 31. SBI said customers can gain substantially under its limited period 'Monsoon Dhamaka Offer' and that it will help revive the consumer sentiments. "There could not be a better time to buy a house, considering SBI home loan interest rates start at just 6.70 per cent," SBI said in a release. The Monsoon Dhamaka Offer is for a limited period ending on August 31, 2021, the SBI said, reports news agency PTI.

At present, the processing fee on home loans is 0.40 per cent.

There will be a concession of 5 bps (0.05 percentage) for home loans applied through the bank's YONO App. Women borrowers will be eligible for concession of 0.05 percentage (5 basis points/bps) on the loan rate.

"We believe this offer of processing fee waiver will facilitate and encourage home buyers to take decision with ease, as interest rate is at its historic low. We strive to be a banker to every Indian and thereby, be partners in nation building," CS Setty, SBI's managing director (retail and digital banking), was quoted as saying by PTI.

The SBI has always come up with various offers from time to time to revive consumer sentiments.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Baby elephants ‘plot’ a milk heist. Watch adorable video

'Mail from Mars’ brings new images of the Red Planet. Seen viral pics yet?

Giant panda cub balances ball on his paws in an adorable way. Watch

Katha Samrat
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP