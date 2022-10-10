SBI warns against scamsters, shares tips to spot ‘Yeh Wrong Number Hai’

Do you get calls or messages from unknown numbers warning you that your electricity connection be cut? Do you get dubious messages claiming that you won a lottery worth xyz rupees? Such scam calls and messages are carried out by fraudsters who will dupe you on false pretexts. To create awareness among users, public money lender State Bank of India shared a 25-second video on its Twitter handle warning customers against falling prey to such scam calls.

"Understand "YehWrongNumberHai"! Never call back or respond to such SMSs as these are scam to steal your personal/financial information. Stay Alert and #SafeWithSBI. #CyberJagrooktaDiwas", the bank tweeted.The video cites an example of a scam message claiming that a customer's power supply will be disconnected very soon. “Dear customer, Ur electricity willbe disconnected today Night 9.30 from Electricity officer. Ur previous month bill not update. please immediately contact with Electricity officer", the message in the video reads.

It points out that the message has been sent by an unknown number and not an official ID. The users on receiving such messages are asked to make calls to a random number. The bank has asked users to verify the source of the message to ensure it is not a hoax or scam message.

In another news related to SBI, the bank has lined up various non-performing assets up for sale this month, including the fraud account of Sintex BAPL, to recover over ₹746 crore. On November 4, the bank in an auction will put up the NPAs for sale to asset construction companies. The auction of the NPAs include accounts of Sintex BAPL with an outstanding of ₹197.74 crore; Surat Hazira NH6 Tollway Pvt Ltd of exposure of ₹335.54 crore and Shreebhav Polyweaves Pvt Ltd ( ₹20.20 crore).(With PTI inputs)

