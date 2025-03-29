Sebi to ‘weed out’ outdated policies, rationalise those necessary: Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Sebi chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Saturday said that the market regulator would ‘weed out’ outdated policies and rationalise necessary ones. Sebi chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey.(Reuters)

Tuhin Kanta Pandey made the remarks while addressing the Mint India Investment Summit & Awards 2025.

“SEBI will weed out those (policies) that are outdated and rationalise those that may be necessary," Pandey said.

“ This will be consistent with our objective of achieving optimum regulation and creating ease of doing business by reducing compliance burden and the cost of regulation,” he added.

The Sebi chief also said that the market regulator is taking all possible steps to raise funds in the markets without delay.

“SEBI prescribes norms for issuers of securities to ensure that funds are raised without delay and deployed efficiently,” Pandey said, according to Mint. "Internally, SEBI is using technology, including artificial intelligence, to ensure that the fundraising documents are cleared as fast as possible without compromising on disclosures.”

On enforcing regulations



Tuhin Kanta Pandey also spoke about enforcing regulations.

He said that Sebi would enforce regulations to “determine” misconduct among market participants and urged them to comply voluntarily with them.

“SEBI has to enforce these regulations to determine misconduct on the part of market participants. This enforcement is carried out through a judicious mix of off-site supervision and on-site and thematic inspections,” he said.

“As part of off-site supervision, SEBI will develop uniform compliance standards in consultation with SEBI,” the markets regulator chief added.

Tuhin Kanta Pandey also shared that officials at Sebi monitor social media posts to detect suspicious trading patterns.

“Market intelligence in the form of investor complaints as well as posts on social media also form an important part of SEBI's surveillance mechanism,” he told the gathering, according to Mint.

“We are also regularly collaborating with other regulators and with law enforcement agencies for pooling of information in order to take more informed enforcement actions," he added.