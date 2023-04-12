Sennheiser HD 660S2 are fine audiophile headphones, if you must have one

It is never easy for a brand to build a good reputation over time and successfully cultivate it over generations. In the world of audio, Sennheiser has something like that, particularly when we consider the demographic that takes the pain to decode the audiophile headphones and pay a lot of money for it. With the latter also comes the added pressure of delivering on the promise.

The Sennheiser HD 660S2 headphones. (Vishal Mathur/ HT Photo)

Sennheiser has added the HD 660S2 to its audiophile wired headphone line-up, and this sits right at the top of the ladder. A lot of it has to do with the price tag of ₹54,990.

This rivals the Apple AirPods Max and the Audio Technica ATH-R70X, as well as a costlier (inevitable) alternative to the likes of the Sony WH-1000XM5 and the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones, albeit without active noise cancellation as a comparative factor. That’s the diversity of competition, once we go north of the ₹30,000 price point for high-quality headphones.

A layer that attempts at luxury is very apparent. It all starts with some accents on the outside of either earcup, which now have a brass touch. Wear these, and the velour earpads offer the sort of feeling that most other headphones cannot manage, irrespective of their trysts with different types of fabric or leather finishes. Plush is the word I’m looking for.

For once, the cable that’s supplied with these headphones is long, thick and wouldn’t easily wilt under the rigours of daily use. The length is good news too, in case you need to connect it to an amp for instance. However, do keep in mind that the connectors for each earcup are Sennheiser’s proprietary design, which means you cannot replace this with just any other cable.

For audiophiles, the pursuit for neutral sound may well come to a logical conclusion here. The Sennheiser HD 660S2 starts out on a very even footing, with no sculpting of the sound signature. For the category this headphone is part of, any sort of sound processing to boost lower frequencies or vocals becomes very noticeable. There is no such curve with the HD 660S2. The powerful lower frequency handling by default, is a result of the audio hardware in play. Alternatively, there is no need for an EQ push.

In each earcup are 38mm dynamic transducers, and the data Sennheiser shares, indicates the HD 660S2 is tuned for more frequencies than the HD 660S managed. That’ll theoretically mean more vibrant and better detailed soundstage. Couple that with the better than before bass, and you have more streaming to your ears. Yet, from what we experienced, the Sennheiser HD 660S2 is more comfortable with the relatively relaxed music genres than with an excitable techno music track, where the higher frequencies tend to sound somewhat overshadowed.

There is no companion app, something that’s common with a lot of wireless headphones, but that isn’t a bridge this will cross. The HD 660S2 are all about good sound, the classical way, which is the wired route. Sound tuning is done out of the box, and the only real flexibility you have is with the audio equaliser from the app or source device (such as a smartphone or tablet) to tweak it to your preference.

Despite the open-back design, there seems to be very little bass dispersion. The lower frequency reliance music genres as well as Netflix binging for movies, will not leave you with a missing feeling. At the other end of the spectrum, the vocals come through in a soft manner – even at high volumes, they don’t sound sharp or uncomfortable. That’s welcome, for quite a few music genres and varied listening, such as podcasts. But as we had mentioned earlier, this tuning does reduce the emphasis on vocals a tad too much, in some instances.

The thing with a headphone such as the Sennheiser HD 660S2 is, it isn’t for everyone. There is a certain appeal for the audiophile, with really capable audio hardware and lack of any sound processing. And this should work well with high-resolution music players or a DAC (a digital-to-analog converter). There is the underlying neutrality to sound which is tailored for the much beyond the mass-market requirements.

Yet, it isn’t difficult to walk away with the feeling that this sound isn’t for everyone. No matter what you do with the EQ on a connected device, these headphones will never sound bass-heavy or brighter than they absolutely need to.

Do keep in mind, you are paying a lot of money for this audiophile headphone. Which is why in case you’re scouting for an upgrade, you may want to listen to the Sennheiser HD 660S2 once before deciding on the course of action. The price tag does demand you make the extra effort to justify, if at all, the spend.

