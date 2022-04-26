Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sensex climbs 486 points to open at 57,066; Nifty stays above 17,121
business

Sensex climbs 486 points to open at 57,066; Nifty stays above 17,121

Sensex climbs 486 points to open at 57,066; Nifty stays above 17,121.
People stand outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). File photo.(REUTERS)
Published on Apr 26, 2022 09:16 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Sensex climbs 486 points to open at 57,066; Nifty stays above 17,121.

On Monday, BSE benchmark Sensex dived 617.26 points or 1.08 per cent to end at 56,579.89. During the day, it plummeted 840.28 points or 1.46 per cent to 56,356.87.

On Friday, the Sensex tanked 714.53 points or 1.23 per cent to settle at 57,197.15.

On Monday, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, Titan, Reliance Industries, ITC, Larsen & Toubro and Sun Pharma were among the major laggards in the Sensex pack, shedding as much as 4.47 per cent.

In contrast, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Nestle, Maruti Suzuki, Bharti Airtel and Axis Bank finished up to 0.75 per cent higher.

In the broader markets, the BSE smallcap gauge lost 1.88 per cent while the midcap index dropped 1.86 per cent.

"Global markets were painted red due to below-par earnings results, adding fresh concerns to elevated inflation, oil prices, war uncertainties and supply issue. Fear of waning demand due to prolonged Covid lockdown in China led to oil prices tumbling.

"Continued FII selling in India along with other global uncertainties is favouring bear trend in the short-term," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

HT News Desk

Topics
bse sensex
