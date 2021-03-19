Home / Business / Market stages sharp recovery; Sensex rebounds 642 points
business

Market stages sharp recovery; Sensex rebounds 642 points

After opening with significant losses, the 30-share BSE index made a U-turn to end 641.72 points or 1.30 per cent higher at 49,858.24. The broader NSE Nifty surged 186.15 points or 1.28 per cent to finish at 14,744.
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 03:37 PM IST
People watch the Sensex on a screen outside Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai.(PTI gile photo)

Snapping its five-session losing streak, equity benchmark Sensex rebounded 642 points on Friday, led by gains in index majors RIL, HUL and ICICI Bank despite negative cues from global markets.

After opening with significant losses, the 30-share BSE index made a U-turn to end 641.72 points or 1.30 per cent higher at 49,858.24. The broader NSE Nifty surged 186.15 points or 1.28 per cent to finish at 14,744.

NTPC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying over 4 per cent, followed by HUL, PowerGrid, Reliance Industries, ITC, UltraTech Cement and Bajaj Finance.

On the other hand, L&T, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Auto and Titan were among the laggards.

"Despite weak global cues, domestic equities recovered sharply today after five days of back-to-back fall," said Binod Modi, Head - Strategy at Reliance Securities.

Notably, a sharp recovery in FMCG, pharma, metals and Reliance Industries helped benchmark indices to recover from initial losses.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Oil steadies after sell-off as demand doubts persist

Google says it removed over 3 billion bad advertisements globally in 2020

India's economy may grow at 12% in 2021: Moody's Analytics

Gold price marginally high, but 11,000 down from August's record high

Moderate contraction in bond yields offered support to domestic equities despite prevailing concern of rise in daily COVID-19 cases, he said, adding that the recent spike in new infections is unlikely to dent the improved prospects of economic recovery meaningfully.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended on a negative note.

Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading with losses in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.36 per cent higher at USD 64.14 per barrel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sensex
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP