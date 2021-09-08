Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Sensex closes 58 points lower at 58,250; Nifty ends session at 17,353 points
business

Sensex closes 58 points lower at 58,250; Nifty ends session at 17,353 points

Nestle was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 2 per cent, followed by Maruti, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Auto, TCS and L&T.
PTI |
UPDATED ON SEP 08, 2021 04:07 PM IST
Sensex closes 58 points lower at 58,250; Nifty ends session at 17,353 points(File Photo)

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended marginally lower on Wednesday, tracking losses in market heavyweights Infosys, Reliance Industries and TCS amid a weak trend in global markets.

After swinging over 400 points in a volatile session, the 30-share Sensex ended 29.22 points or 0.05 per cent lower at 58,250.26. Similarly, the NSE Nifty slipped 8.60 points or 0.05 per cent to 17,353.50.

Nestle was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 2 per cent, followed by Maruti, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Auto, TCS and L&T.

On the other hand, Kotak Bank, Titan, NTPC and Sun Pharma were among the gainers.

"Domestic bourses witnessed modest contraction mainly led by profit booking in IT and auto stocks. Further, weak cues from global equities also weighed on investors’ sentiment," said Binod Modi, Head - Strategy at Reliance Securities.

Textile stocks were in focus as government approved a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme worth 10,683 crore for the sector.Buying was seen in midcap and smallcap stocks as recent contraction in this space made risk reward proposition favourable for a number of stocks, he added.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul ended with losses while Tokyo closed on a positive note.

RELATED STORIES

Equities in Europe were trading with gains in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.98 per cent to USD 72.39 per barrel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sensex
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

In relief for taxpayers, CBDT extends deadline to apply for settlement

Cryptocurrency: What you need to know about Metaverse, Solana and other terms

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Wednesday, Sep 08, 2021

Pakistan downgraded to ‘frontier market’ on MSCI index after four years
TRENDING TOPICS
AP EAMCET 2021 Results
Shikhar Dhawan
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
UGC NET Exam 2021
Afghanistan
Bihar Panchayat polls
Akshay Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP