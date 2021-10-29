Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Sensex slumps 678 points to end day in red below 60k; Nifty at 17,671
business

Sensex slumps 678 points to end day in red below 60k; Nifty at 17,671

Tech Mahindra was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 3 per cent, followed by NTPC, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank and Reliance Industries. On the other hand, UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel, Maruti, Titan and Dr Reddy's were among the gainers.
Sensex crashes 678 points to end day in red below 60k; Nifty at 17,671
Updated on Oct 29, 2021 04:02 PM IST
PTI | | Posted by Shubhangi Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Equity benchmark Sensex tanked 678 points on Friday, tracking losses in index majors Reliance Industries, Infosys and HDFC Bank amid a weak trend in global markets.

The 30-share index plunged 677.77 points or 1.13 per cent to end at 59,306.93. Similarly, the NSE Nifty fell 185.60 points or 1.04 per cent to 17,671.65.

Tech Mahindra was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 3 per cent, followed by NTPC, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank and Reliance Industries.

On the other hand, UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel, Maruti, Titan and Dr Reddy's were among the gainers.

"The domestic market continued to witness selling as energy and private bank stocks remained under pressure following dull global sentiments," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

European markets opened weak even as the ECB decided to keep policy rates unchanged despite the inflationary pressure. US futures were trading in red following slow GDP growth and disappointing earnings from tech giants, he noted.

"Decisions of the Fed in its meeting next week will be a major factor that will drive global equities in the coming days," Nair added.

RELATED STORIES

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Tokyo ended with gains, while Hong Kong and Seoul were in the red.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading with losses in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude advanced 0.23 per cent to USD 83.85 per barrel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sensex nifty
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Facebook to Meta: The Metaverse contours go beyond just rebranding

Sensex, Nifty bounce back after opening in red but remain volatile

Fino Payments Bank IPO opens. Check key details here

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Friday, Oct 29, 2021
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP