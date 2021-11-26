Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Sensex drops 1,687 points to close at 57,107, Nifty ends below 17,100
business

Sensex drops 1,687 points to close at 57,107, Nifty ends below 17,100

The 30-share index ended 1,687.94 points or 2.87% lower at 57,107.15. Similarly, the NSE Nifty plunged 509.80 points or 2.91% to 17,026.45.
Sensex drops 1,687 points to close at 57,107, Nifty ends below 17,100(Bloomberg)
Updated on Nov 26, 2021 04:00 PM IST
PTI | , Mumbai

Equity benchmark Sensex plummeted 1,688 points on Friday, tracking a massive selloff in global markets as concerns over a new COVID-19 variant spooked investors across the world.

The 30-share index ended 1,687.94 points or 2.87 per cent lower at 57,107.15. Similarly, the NSE Nifty plunged 509.80 points or 2.91 per cent to 17,026.45.

IndusInd Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, tanking over 6 per cent, followed by Maruti, Tata Steel, NTPC, Bajaj Finance, HDFC and Titan.

On the other hand, Dr Reddy’s and Nestle India were among the gainers.

Markets saw sharp correction this week amid renewed concerns pertaining to COVID-19. Sensex and Nifty declined close to 4 per cent this week and are down around 8 per cent from their highs, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities.

"The new variant of COVID-19 is presenting challenges in the form of lockdowns and travel bans. Apart from COVID-related concerns, inflation remains a worry for countries across the globe. FIIs have been net sellers this week. Equity markets in the near term will closely follow the impact of new COVID variant, inflation data, and central bank policies," he added.

RELATED STORIES

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo sank as much as 2.67 per cent.

Stock exchanges in Europe too plunged up to 3.51 per cent in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude tanked 5.62 per cent to USD 77.60 per barrel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sensex stock markets nifty
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
26/11 Mumbai attacks
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2
Today's Panchang
26/11 Mumbai Attack 13th anniversary
Black Friday 2021
Constitution Day
PM Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP