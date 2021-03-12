Home / Business / Sensex drops 487 points to close at 50,792, Nifty ends day at 15,030
business

Sensex drops 487 points to close at 50,792, Nifty ends day at 15,030

After gyrating 1,283 points during the day, the 30-share BSE index ended 487.43 points or 0.95 per cent lower at 50,792.08 pointsx.
PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 03:47 PM IST
The broader NSE Nifty tanked 143.85 points or 0.95 per cent to end at 15,030.95. In picture - Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building.(Reuters)

Snapping its three-session rising streak, equity benchmark Sensex tumbled 487 points on Friday, tracking losses in financial and auto stocks.

After gyrating 1,283 points during the day, the 30-share BSE index ended 487.43 points or 0.95 per cent lower at 50,792.08.

The broader NSE Nifty tanked 143.85 points or 0.95 per cent to end at 15,030.95.

Bajaj Auto was the top loser in the Sensex pack, falling around 3 per cent, followed by Maruti, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma and Reliance Industries.

On the other hand, PowerGrid, ONGC, Titan and Infosys were the gainers.

According to Binod Modi, Head - Strategy at Reliance Securities, after seeing a brisk opening on favourable global cues, domestic equities fell sharply mainly led by selling pressure in financials and auto stocks.

"10-Year US treasury yield again surged back to 1.6 per cent on anticipation of spike in inflation led by USD 1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus backed faster economic recovery. This has weighed on investor sentiments," he said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Finance ministry asks Sebi to withdraw directive on tenure of AT1 bonds

Microsoft warns of new threat against unpatched networks from Chinese hackers

Tesla in talks with Tata Power for EV charging infrastructure: Report

Money laundering case: Videocon’s Venugopal Dhoot gets bail

Hardening bond yields and soaring oil prices are also expected to weigh on investor sentiment and may keep markets volatile in the near to medium term, he added.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo ended on a positive note, while Hong Kong was in the red.

Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading in losses in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.09 per cent lower at USD 69.57 per barrel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sensex nifty indian stock markets
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP