Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Sensex dives 1,155 points in early trade amid weak global markets
business

Sensex dives 1,155 points in early trade amid weak global markets

Yesterday, the equity benchmarks surrendered early gains to close with modest losses, snapping their two-day winning streak.
NSE Nifty dipped 19 points or 0.12 per cent to finish at 16,240.30 yesterday.(Reuters File)
Published on May 19, 2022 09:18 AM IST
PTI |

Equity benchmarks fell sharply on Thursday in line with an extremely weak trend in the global markets, with the Sensex plunging 1,154.78 points in early trade.

Persistent foreign fund outflows and a spurt in crude oil prices also dampened sentiment.

The 30-share BSE benchmark was trading 1,154.78 points lower at 53,053.75. The broader NSE Nifty tumbled 335.65 points to 15,904.65.

From the Sensex firms, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, Wipro, Tata Steel, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finance and State Bank of India were the major laggards in early trade. ITC emerged as the only gainer from the 30-share pack.

Asian markets in Seoul, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo were also trading lower.

Stock exchanges in the US had ended significantly lower on Wednesday.

"US markets saw the worst sell-off since June 2020 as inflation fear looms," said Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude gained 1.61 per cent to USD 110.87 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors continued to offload shares worth 1,254.64 crore on Wednesday, as per stock exchange data.

RELATED STORIES

The BSE benchmark settled 109.94 points or 0.20 per cent lower at 54,208.53 on Wednesday. The NSE Nifty dipped 19 points or 0.12 per cent to finish at 16,240.30.

"Deteriorating macro sentiments such as soaring inflation, recession fears, and the prospect of the Federal Reserve getting even more hawkish will continue to keep benchmarks on the edge. Another main reason for the pessimism can be attributed to relentless selling from the FII camp," said Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sensex bse sensex nifty nse nifty
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP