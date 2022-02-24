Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Equity markets spooked amid Russia-Ukraine crisis, Sensex down by 1,432 points
business

Equity markets spooked amid Russia-Ukraine crisis, Sensex down by 1,432 points

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 1432.50 points or 2.50 per cent at 55,799.56 at 9.15 am.
Updated on Feb 24, 2022 09:22 AM IST
ANI |

With Russian President Vladimir Putin announcing a special "military operation" in eastern Ukraine, equity indices opened in red on Thursday with the Sensex down by 1432.50 points and Nifty down by 410.70 points.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 16652.60 at 9.15 am, down by 410.70 points or 2.41 per cent.

On the Sensex, the sectors trading on a positive bias were consumer durables and consumer discretionary goods and services among others.

Earlier today, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special "military operation" to protect Donbas, the separatist-held region in eastern Ukraine.

Delivering an emergency address, Putin said the operation has been launched to demilitarize the country.

