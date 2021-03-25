Home / Business / Sensex ends 740 points lower at 48,440; Nifty sinks below 14,400
Sensex ends 740 points lower at 48,440; Nifty sinks below 14,400

The 30-share BSE index ended 740.19 points or 1.51 per cent lower at 48,440.12, and the broader NSE Nifty declined 224.50 points or 1.54 per cent to 14,324.90.
Posted by Prashasti Singh | PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 03:49 PM IST
Sensex ends 740 points lower at 48,440; Nifty at 14,325(REUTERS)

Equity benchmark Sensex plunged 740 points on Thursday, dragged by losses in index majors Reliance Industries, Infosys and HDFC Bank as monthly derivatives expired amid weak cues from global markets.

Maruti was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 4 per cent, followed by Bharti Airtel, HUL, NTPC, Bajaj Finance, UltraTech Cement, ONGC and Reliance Industries.

On the other hand, Dr Reddy’s, ICICI Bank, L&T and HDFC were the gainers.

Domestic equities fell as prevailing concerns with regards to sharp rise in COVID-19 cases have clearly dented investors’ sentiments, said Binod Modi, Head - Strategy at Reliance Securities.

Barring financials and metals, all key sectoral indices ended in red.

Further, futures and options (F&O) expiry factor also contributed to volatility, he noted, adding that market capitalisation of domestic market slipped below 200 trillion first time after February 3, 2021, resulting in wealth erosion of over 5 trillion in last two days.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Hong Kong were in the red, while Tokyo and Seoul ended on a positive note.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading with losses in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.35 per cent lower at USD 63.54 per barrel.

