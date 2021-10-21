Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Sensex ends negative again, down by 336 pts; Nifty slumps below 18,200
business

Sensex ends negative again, down by 336 pts; Nifty slumps below 18,200

Sensex ends negative again following losses in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, Infosys and TCS, while NSE Nifty fell 88.50 points to 18,178.10.
People stand outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)(REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 03:43 PM IST
PTI | | Posted by Sharmita Kar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Equity benchmark Sensex tumbled 336.46 points on Thursday following losses in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, Infosys and TCS amid a negative trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE index declined 336.46 points or 0.55 per cent to 60,923.50. Similarly, the NSE Nifty fell 88.50 points or 0.48 per cent to 18,178.10.

Asian Paints was the top loser in the Sensex pack, tanking around 5 per cent, followed by Reliance Industries, Infosys, Tata Steel, TCS and Dr Reddy’s.

On the other hand, Kotak Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank and NTPC were among the gainers.

According to V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, domestic headwinds like high valuations have become unsustainable and rising commodity inflation will impact the margins of firms.

"Sustained selling by institutions -- both DIIs and FIIs -- indicates that smart money regards the market as overheated and overvalued," he noted.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo ended in the in the red, while Shanghai was positive.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading on a negative note in mid-session deals.

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude fell 1.12 per cent to USD 84.86 per barrel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sensex bse sensex nifty
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Centre hikes dearness allowance for its employees by 3% ahead of Diwali

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Thursday, Oct 21, 2021

Sensex surges over 250 points in early trade; Nifty tops 18,350

Polishing cloth for 1,900? Apple sets high bar for accessories; memes galore
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 vaccine
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
IBPS RRB PO Main Result 2021
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Uttarakhand Floods
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP