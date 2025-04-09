Menu Explore
Sensex falls 300 points, Nifty slides below 22,500 as Trump’s tariff move keeps pressure on

ByHT News Desk
Apr 09, 2025 09:34 AM IST

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Sun Pharma fell the most upon opening by -2.19 per cent, trading at ₹1651.80. 

The stock market slipped into the red on Wednesday, reversing Tuesday’s brief rebound as pressure from Monday’s sharp crash, sparked by reciprocal tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump, continued to weigh on investor sentiment.

Brokers of a Rajasthan-based financial services provider react as they watch the stock prices on a digital screen, in Bikaner on Monday. (Representative pic )
Brokers of a Rajasthan-based financial services provider react as they watch the stock prices on a digital screen, in Bikaner on Monday. (Representative pic )

At 9.15am, the benchmark BSE Sensex was down by 300 points , reaching 74,008. The broader NSE Nifty opened 75.55 points down or in the red, reaching 22,460.30.

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Sun Pharma fell the most upon opening by -2.19 per cent, trading at 1651.80. This was followed by Tech Mahindra, which was down -2.25 per cent, trading at 1285.35, and Infosysis, which was down by -2.34 per cent, trading at 1395.85

