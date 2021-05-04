Home / Business / Sensex falls 465 points to settle at 48,253; Nifty closes at 14,496
Sensex falls 465 points to settle at 48,253; Nifty closes at 14,496

PUBLISHED ON MAY 04, 2021 03:54 PM IST
Market benchmark BSE Sensex on Tuesday tumbled 465 points or 0.95% lower to end the day at 48,253, while Nifty declined 137.65 points (0.94% lower) and closed at 14,496. Sensex tracked losses in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, HDFC twins, and Infosys despite a positive trend in global equities.

Dr Reddy's was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 2%, followed by Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma, HDFC twins, Infosys, M&M, and PowerGrid.

On the other hand, ONGC, Bajaj Finance, TCS, Nestle India, and SBI were among the gainers.

Barring PSU banks, selling pressure was visible across the sectors with pharma witnessing steep correction.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong and Seoul ended on a positive note. Stock exchanges in Shanghai and Tokyo were closed for holidays.

Equities in Europe were largely trading with gains in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.79% higher at USD 68.77 per barrel.

(With inputs from PTI)

