Sensex: ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries among gainers; Asian Paints slumps

ICICI Bank's net profit saw a year-on-year growth of 25% to ₹10,060 crore in the third quarter of 2021-22 fiscal ending December 31. Meanwhile, Reliance Industries' subsidiary Reliance Retail reported a 23.81% rise in its consolidated pre-tax profit at ₹3,822 crore during the same period.
ICICI Bank's net interest income saw a rise of 23% year-on-year to 12,236 crore ($1.6 billion) between October and December 2021 from 9,912 crore ($1.3 billion) in the corresponding period of last fiscal.(Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)
Published on Jan 24, 2022 12:05 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi

Markets opened in red on Monday with Sensex down by more than 200 points, while Nifty fell 73.70 points to start the session at 17,543. In 30-share Sensex, many prominent names were in the losing trend, including Asian Paints, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, and Infosys, among others. Sensex and Nifty extended their losses from earlier week when it had closed the session in a slumping manner.

Despite not having a good start for the week, some firms emerged as gainers in the Sensex pack. Here's a list of some such companies:

1. ICICI Bank

Shares of India's second-largest private sector bank shot up as much as 1.5% as markets opened. This comes after the lender's net profit registered a year-on-year jump of 25% to 10,060 crore ($1.4 billion) in the third quarter ending December 31. Net interest income also saw an increase of 23% year-on-year to 12,236 crore ($1.6 billion) between October and December 2021 from 9,912 crore ($1.3 billion) in the corresponding period of previous financial year.

2. Bharti Airtel

The telecom giant was among the top gainers of the Sensex pack as markets opened on Monday. As per latest trading updates at the time of writing this report, the company's stocks are up 4.15 points at 699.40.

3. Reliance Industries

Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Industries shares were trading at 2,451.55 at the time of writing this report. This came after Reliance Retail - a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, registered a 23.81% rise in its consolidated pre-tax profit at 3,822 crore for the third quarter of the current 2021-22 financial year ending December 31, on Friday (January 21) . Reliance Retail's revenue from operations stood at 50,654 crore, up 53.41% from 33,018 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Meanwhile, food delivery platform Zomato's shares maintained the downward trend, losing another 10% to go below 100. This is Zomato's lowest trading mark since its debut last year. Paytm was also trading red, down 54.30 points at 906 at the time of writing this report.

In other parts of Asia, stock exchanges in Seoul (South Korea), Tokyo (Japan) and Hong Kong were trading with losses in mid-session deals, while Shanghai (China) was in the green. In the US, the shares closed markets with major losses in the overnight session of Friday.

(With agency inputs)

