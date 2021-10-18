Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Sensex rallies over 500 points to hit new peak; Nifty tops 18,500
business

Sensex rallies over 500 points to hit new peak; Nifty tops 18,500

After touching an all-time high of 61,894.33 in opening deals, the 30-share Sensex was trading 511.54 points or 0.83 per cent higher at 61,817.49.
BSE Sensex
Updated on Oct 18, 2021 09:59 AM IST
PTI | , Mumbai

Extending its record-setting streak, equity benchmark Sensex rallied over 500 points in opening trade on Monday on account of widespread buying despite a weak trend in global markets.

After touching an all-time high of 61,894.33 in opening deals, the 30-share Sensex was trading 511.54 points or 0.83 per cent higher at 61,817.49.

Similarly, the Nifty surged 157.40 points or 0.86 per cent to 18,495.95. It touched a new intra-day record of 18,521.10 in initial deals.

Infosys was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 2 per cent, followed by Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Titan and IndusInd Bank.

On the other hand, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Dr Reddy’s and HCL Tech were trading with losses in early deals.

In the previous session on Thursday, the 30-share index settled 568.90 points or 0.94 per cent higher at 61,305.95, and the Nifty surged 176.80 points or 0.97 per cent to a new lifetime closing high of 18,338.55.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market, as they purchased shares worth 1,681.60 crore, as per exchange data.

RELATED STORIES

Market remained shut on Friday on account of ‘Dussehra’.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo were trading with losses in mid-session deals, while Seoul was positive.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 1.07 per cent to USD 85.77 per barrel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sensex nifty
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Bitcoin soars above $62,000, US futures ETF debut expected today

Gold imports zoomed to $24 bn in April-September backed by higher demands: Data

Banks will remain closed for 6 days next week. Check details

Adani Wilmar, Star Health Insurance IPOs get Sebi go-ahead: Report
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP