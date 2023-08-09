Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Sensex loses 120 points to open at 65,720; Nifty in red at 19,550

Sensex loses 120 points to open at 65,720; Nifty in red at 19,550

PTI | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar
Aug 09, 2023 09:21 AM IST

Indian stock markets latest updates: Sensex loses 120 points to open at 65,720; Nifty in red at 19,550.

Indian share markets news: Benchmark equity indices declined in early trade on Wednesday amid weak global market trends and continuous foreign fund outflows.

Sensex, Nifty live updates.(PTI)

Caution also prevailed in the markets ahead of the major events -- RBI's monetary policy and the US inflation data -- due to be announced on Thursday.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 158.2 points to 65,688.30, extending its previous day's weak trend. The NSE Nifty slipped 30.75 points to 19,540.10.

From the Sensex pack, ICICI Bank, Maruti, HCL Technologies, Hindustan Unilever, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, Reliance Industries and IndusInd Bank were the major laggards.

Mahindra & Mahindra, JSW Steel, Titan, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors and Tech Mahindra were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong traded lower while Seoul quoted in the green.

The US markets ended in the negative territory on Tuesday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth 711.34 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.22 per cent to USD 85.98 a barrel.

"While local markets have been range-bound in recent trades, FII selling in recent sessions have led to caution amongst the investors. Also, traders don't want to take any chances ahead of the RBI's credit policy on Thursday," said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

The BSE benchmark fell 106.98 points or 0.16 per cent to settle at 65,846.50 on Tuesday. The Nifty slipped 26.45 points or 0.13 per cent to end at 19,570.85.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sensex
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP