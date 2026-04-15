Sensex, Nifty 50 set to rebound as cooling crude oil prices ease inflation fears

India's stock market is poised for a recovery today, tracking a relief rally across Asian markets as a retreat in crude oil prices provided a reprieve to the world’s fastest-growing major economy.

The National Stock Exchange building in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai.(Livemint)

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The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance, rose 1.4% to 24,218.50 as of 8:36 am in GIFT City, suggesting the Sensex and Nifty will open with significant gains when trading begins at 9:15 am in Mumbai. The expected bounce follows a period of intense volatility triggered by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East that had pushed the Nifty below its 50-day moving average.

Energy Relief

The primary catalyst for the morning’s optimism is a sharp decline in energy costs. Brent crude, the global benchmark, fell 1.2% to $94.27 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate dropped toward $90. Softening crude oil prices come amid reports that diplomatic channels between the United States and Iran may be reopening, potentially averting a broader conflict that threatened to disrupt supply routes in the Strait of Hormuz.

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{{^usCountry}} For India, which imports more than 80% of its crude requirements, the price drop serves as a double-edged sword of relief: it narrows the current account deficit and cools domestic inflationary pressures. Shares of state-run fuel retailers, including Bharat Petroleum Corp. and Hindustan Petroleum Corp., will be in focus after underperforming earlier this week. Global Tailwinds {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For India, which imports more than 80% of its crude requirements, the price drop serves as a double-edged sword of relief: it narrows the current account deficit and cools domestic inflationary pressures. Shares of state-run fuel retailers, including Bharat Petroleum Corp. and Hindustan Petroleum Corp., will be in focus after underperforming earlier this week. Global Tailwinds {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The positive setup in Mumbai mirrors a broader advance in Asia. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index climbed to a six-week high Wednesday morning, fuelled by a constructive lead from Wall Street where investors pivoted back to growth stocks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The positive setup in Mumbai mirrors a broader advance in Asia. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index climbed to a six-week high Wednesday morning, fuelled by a constructive lead from Wall Street where investors pivoted back to growth stocks. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The cooling of geopolitical temperatures is the immediate trigger the market was looking for,” said market analysts tracked by Reuters. “With oil prices stabilising, the focus for Indian investors will shift back to domestic macros and the ongoing corporate earnings season.” Earnings and Sector Moves {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The cooling of geopolitical temperatures is the immediate trigger the market was looking for,” said market analysts tracked by Reuters. “With oil prices stabilising, the focus for Indian investors will shift back to domestic macros and the ongoing corporate earnings season.” Earnings and Sector Moves {{/usCountry}}

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Investors are also parsing a heavy slate of fourth-quarter earnings.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. Ltd. is expected to see active trading after reporting a 10% year-on-year increase in net profit, signaling resilience in the private insurance sector despite shifting tax regulations.

Aviation stocks, led by InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. (IndiGo), are likely to gain as the drop in crude lowers the cost of aviation turbine fuel, which typically accounts for nearly 40% of an airline’s operating expenses. Conversely, defense-related public sector undertakings like Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. remain on the radar as traders weigh a massive fourth-quarter order book against high valuation multiples.

Technical Outlook

Technical analysts cited by Livemint suggest the Nifty 50 faces its first major overhead resistance at the 24,200 level. A sustained close above this threshold would be required to confirm that the recent correction has bottomed out. On the downside, the 23,850 level remains a crucial support zone.

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Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the previous session, offloading shares worth approximately ₹2,500 crore. Whether today’s global shift toward "risk-on" sentiment can reverse this trend will be a key theme for today's trading session.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Business Desk ...Read More The HT Business Desk provides comprehensive coverage of the Indian and global financial markets. Based in Mumbai and New Delhi, the team tracks everything from Sensex and Nifty movements to the latest from India Inc., trade deals, and macroeconomic policy. We aim to empower readers with timely, fact-checked news that clarifies the complexities of the business world. Read Less

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