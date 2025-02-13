Sensex, Nifty 50 today: Stock market opens in green ahead of Income Tax Bill introduction

Sensex, Nifty 50 today: The stock market opened in the green on Thursday, February 13, 2025, as healthcare and pharmaceutical stocks rose. Sensex, Nifty 50 today: This comes just before the new income tax bill gets tabled in the parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.(Representational Image/Pixabay)

This comes just before the new Income Tax Bill gets tabled in Parliament by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

At 9:20am, the benchmark BSE Sensex was up by 179.30 points or 0.24%, reaching 76,350.38. The broader NSE Nifty opened 43.20 points up or 0.19% in the green, reaching 23,088.45.

“The Income Tax Bill 2025 is a significant step towards simplification compared to the Income Tax Act 1961,” said Feroze Azeez, Deputy CEO of Anand Rathi Wealth Limited. “With clearer language and a more structured layout, it substantially increased the common man's ability to interpret the law.”

“The government has also lived up to its promise of not making substantial changes compared to the existing law and most of the laws remain unchanged,” he added.

This comes after the market opened in the red continuously this week due to US President Donald trump's plan to impose 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports sparking trade war fears in investors, along with other factors such as the falling rupee, generally weak third quarter financial results among Indian companies, and rising bond yields.

Which stocks rose the most?

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Zomato Ltd rose the most by 2.24%, trading at ₹219.55. This was followed by Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, which rose 1.78%, trading at ₹1,977.95, and Bajaj Finserv Ltd, which rose 1.23%, trading at ₹1,809.50.

11 of the 30 Sensex stocks were in the red.

In contrast, Zomato fell 1.51%, trading at ₹212.00 during yesterday's open. It was the stock which fell the third-most out of the Sensex stocks that time.

How did individual sectors perform?

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the Nifty Healthcare Index rose the most by 1.50%, reaching 13,691.25, followed by the Nifty Pharma Index, which rose 1.52%, reaching 21,464.30, and the Nifty Midsmall Healthcare Index, which fell 0.74%, reaching 39,216.00.

In sharp contrast, the Midsmall Healthcare Index fell the most by 1.12%, reaching 38,935.60 during yesterday's open.

The Nifty Healthcare Index rose because of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (4.08% up), Lupin Ltd (3.40% up), and Divi's Laboratories Ltd (2.52% up).

The Nifty Pharma Index also rose because of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (4.08% up), Lupin Ltd (3.40% up), and Divi's Laboratories Ltd (2.52% up).

The Nifty Midsmall Healthcare Index rose because of Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd (7.07% up), Aurobindo Pharma Ltd Ltd (4.08% up), and Lupin Ltd (3.40% up).

How did the stock market perform during the previous session?

The stock market closed in the red after the previous session on Wednesday, February 13, 2025, dragged down by real estate, mid and small cap IT & telecom stocks, and mid and small cap healthcare stocks

Mid and small cap healthcare stocks were also part of the stocks that fell the most during Tuesday's close when markets experienced a crash.

The Sensex closed 122.52 points or 0.16% in the red, reaching 76,171.08. The Nifty was down by 26.55 points or 0.12% in the red, closing at 23,045.25.

“The Nifty ended down for the sixth day but not before the opening slump was aggressively bought around the 22,800 area, where the covid-era rising trendline is passing through,” said Akshay Chinchalkar, Head of Research at Axis Securities. “The day's candle exhibited a long lower shadow, which clearly shows the presence of strong buyers in the 22,700 - 22,800 zone.”

“This will remain pivotal support going forward, with resistance coming into play inside the 23,155 to 23,293 area,” he added.

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd fell the most by 1.61%, closing at ₹257.30. This was followed by ITC Ltd, which fell 2.14%, closing at ₹409.50, and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, which fell 3.20%, closing at ₹2,986.00.

13 out of the 30 Sensex stocks were in the green.

Among the Nifty Sectoral Indices, the Nifty Realty Index fell the most by 2.74%, reaching 839.35, followed by Nifty Midsmall IT & Telecom, which fell 1.52%, reaching 9,811.50, and Nifty Midsmall Healthcare which was down 1.14%, closing at 38,928.85.

The Midsmall Healthcare Index had fallen 3.28%, reaching 39,376.00, during Tuesday's close.

Nifty Realty was dragged down by The Phoenix Mills Ltd (2.10% down), Sobha Ltd (1.26% down), and Macrotech Developers Ltd (0.26% down).

Nifty Midsmall IT & Telecom was dragged down by Vodafone Idea Ltd (3.97% down), Zensar Technologies Ltd (3.97% down), and L&T Technology Services Ltd (3.40% down).

Nifty Midsmall Healthcare was dragged down by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (3.31% down), Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd (3.03% down), and Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd (2.98% down).