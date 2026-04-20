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Sensex, Nifty face tug-of-war as bank gains clash with oil spikes

The NSE Nifty 50 fluctuated within 1% of previous close while the S&P BSE Sensex hovered near the flatline, after crude oil prices rose to near $100/barrel.

Updated on: Apr 20, 2026 10:09 am IST
By HT Business Desk
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India's stock market was mixed in the first hour of trading as a wave of upbeat earnings from some of India's largest private banks struggled to offset mounting geopolitical anxieties that pushed crude oil prices toward the $100 mark.

The National Stock Exchange building in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai.(Livemint)

The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 Index fluctuated within 1% of previous close, hitting an intraday high of 24,420.20 points and an intraday low of 24,241.25, while the S&P BSE Sensex hovered near the flatline. The start reflects a cautious standoff between local strength and overseas weakness.

Bank Resilience

The financial sector, which carries the heaviest weight in the Nifty 50, provided a critical floor for the market. ICICI Bank Ltd. jumped as much as 1% after posting march-quarter profits, signaling robust credit demand and stable asset quality despite high interest rates. The Nifty Bank edged up 0.1%, acting as a stabiliser against wider selling pressure.

“With the deescalation-escalation drama in the West Asian conflict continuing, the market will remain volatile in the near-term,” V.K. Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments Ltd., said in an email. “However, the market signals do not reflect renewed concern and flare up of the conflict.”

Energy Jitters

Domestically, the focus for the remainder of the week will stay on fourth-quarter earnings season. While the ICICI Bank results have set a positive tone for the heavyweight banking sector, the looming shadow of energy-led inflation remains the "X-factor" for the Reserve Bank of India’s next moves.

Traders are now closely watching the $95-per-barrel level for Brent; a sustained break above that mark could trigger further outflows from emerging market equities as funds pivot toward defensive assets and the U.S. dollar.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Business Desk

The HT Business Desk provides comprehensive coverage of the Indian and global financial markets. Based in Mumbai and New Delhi, the team tracks everything from Sensex and Nifty movements to the latest from India Inc., trade deals, and macroeconomic policy. We aim to empower readers with timely, fact-checked news that clarifies the complexities of the business world.

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