Sensex, Nifty hit fresh lifetime highs on strong global cues: Major reasons why

Indian indices hit fresh record highs today (May 27) owing to financial and metal stocks amid strong global cues. Sensex hit new lifetime high of 75,679 while the Nifty50 reached a new peak of 23,043. Nifty Bank, Financial Services, FMCG, Metal Pharma, and Healthcare surged while Nifty Midacap100 was up 0.6%, and Nifty Smallcap100 gained 0.9%. Stock market today: A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

This comes as foreign investors sold shares worth ₹945 crore on a net basis on May 24 and domestic institutional investors bought ₹2,320 crore in stocks.

Which stocks opened higher today and which stocks opened lower?

Among Sensex stocks, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, JSW Steel, NTPC, HDFC Bank and Kotak Bank opened higher. Wipro, Maruti, M&M, Asian Paints, and Power Grid opened lower. Adani Ports shares surged 3% in early trade as BSE replaced Wipro with the stock in the 30-member Sensex from June 24.

What about Asian markets?

Asian shares were higher ahead of a busy week of data which includes a key US inflation report. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.4%.

What about oil prices?

Oil prices were in a holding pattern in early Asian trading ahead of an OPEC+ meeting on June 2. Brent crude August contract inched up 27 cents to $82.11 a barrel while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude July contract futures rose 30 cents to $78.02.

What about Indian rupee's performance today?

The Indian rupee rose 4 paise to 83.06 against the US dollar in early trade.