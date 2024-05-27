 NSE to implement one paisa tick size for stocks under ₹250: What it means - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NSE to implement one paisa tick size for stocks under 250: What it means

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
May 27, 2024 11:58 AM IST

The new tick size will apply to all securities, except ETFs, listed under the EQ, BE, BZ, BO, RL, and AF series.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) announced a significant change in its trading parameters from June 10. The NSE will put in place a one paisa tick size for all stocks priced below 250 per share with the aim to improve price discovery in the market, it said. A tick size represents the minimum price difference between two consecutive bids and offer prices.

The National Stock Exchange of India building in BKC, Mumbai.
The National Stock Exchange of India building in BKC, Mumbai.

Who will be affected by this change?

Read more: Hyundai Motor IPO: What we know so far about issue which may be India’s biggest

The new tick size will apply to all securities, except ETFs, listed under the EQ, BE, BZ, BO, RL, and AF series.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Earlier, the tick size for these securities was five paise. Additionally, the NSE said that the tick size for securities under the T+1 settlement will also be applicable for T+0 settlement (series T0).

What NSE said on F&O segment?

Read more: Edelweiss' Radhika Gupta's 10 financial tips for asset transfer in case of death

NSE also announced revisions in the Futures & Options (F&O) segment as tick size for stock futures will now be linked to the underlying price in the CM segment. NSE said that this change will be reviewed on a monthly basis by using the closing price on the last trading day of the month to determine the tick size for the next month.

Will this impact all stock future expiries?

Yes, this will apply to all stock futures expiries, including Near-Month, Middle-Month, and Far-Month contracts.

Read more: Google on errors in AI tool: Users asking 'uncommon queries', replies doctored

The NSE circular also said, “Trading members may note that the applicable tick size for trading for securities will be available in the contract/spread master files" and there will be no change in the tick size of stock options due to any change in the tick size of the underlying security in the CM segment and its stock futures.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / NSE to implement one paisa tick size for stocks under 250: What it means
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On