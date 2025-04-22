Menu Explore
Sensex, Nifty muted at open as IT losses offset gains in financials, metals

Reuters |
Apr 22, 2025 09:40 AM IST

The Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex were down 0.1% at 24,108 and 79,330.59 as of 9:19 a.m. IST.

India's benchmark indexes opened nearly flat on Tuesday as losses in information technology companies offset gains in financials and metal stocks.

A man walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building, in Mumbai, Tuesday, April 8, 2025. (PTI)
A man walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building, in Mumbai, Tuesday, April 8, 2025. (PTI)

The Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex were down 0.1% at 24,108 and 79,330.59 as of 9:19 a.m. IST.

The IT index was down 0.7% and was the biggest drag on the benchmark indexes.

Tata Steel and JSW Steel rose 1.3% and 0.8%, respectively, and were among top five Nifty 50 gainers after the government imposed temporary safeguard duty on some steel imports to curb cheap shipments primarily from China.

Financials gained 0.4%.

Eight of the 13 major sectors rose in early trade, while broader mid- and small-caps were up about 0.5% each.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and Stock Market Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
