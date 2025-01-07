Sensex, Nifty open in the green after yesterday's crash amid HMPV cases

The stock market opened well into the green on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, after a crash during the previous trading session. People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

At 9.20 am IST, the benchmark BSE Sensex was up by 335.45 points or 0.43%, reaching 78,300.44.

Meanwhile, the broader NSE Nifty was up by 135.55 points or 0.57%, reaching 23,751.60.

Which stocks rose the most?

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Titan Company Ltd Ltd rose the most at 1.90%, trading at ₹3,535.80. This was followed by Nestle India Ltd which was up 1.04%, trading at ₹2,207.75, and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd which rose 1.01%, trading at ₹309.15.

Only Tata Motors Ltd (Down by 0.24%, trading at ₹774.10), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (Down by 0.67%, trading at ₹3,084.30), and Zomato Ltd (Down by 3.93%, trading at ₹254.25) were in the red among the 30 Sensex stocks.

Which sectors rose the most?

Among the Nifty Sectoral Indices, Nifty IT rose the most by 0.98%, reaching 44,155.40. This was followed by Nifty Consumer Durables, which was up by 0.69%, reaching 43,518.60, and Nifty Auto which was up 0.08%, reaching 24,025.20.

How did the stock market perform yesterday?

The stock market closed deep into the red after markets crashed on Monday, January 6, 2025, mostly led by BFSI and real estate stocks.

The Sensex closed at 77,964.99, which was a huge drop of 1,258.12 points or 1.59%. The Nifty meanwhile, fell by 388.70 points or 1.61%, closing at 23,616.05.

Tata Steel Ltd fell the most among all the Sensex stocks by 4.41%, trading at ₹132.20. This was followed by NTPC Ltd which fell 3.65%, trading at ₹327.45 and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, which fell 3.26%, trading at ₹1,779.25.

Titan Company Ltd (Up by 0.60%, trading at ₹3,469.75) and HCL Technologies Ltd (Up by 0.26%, trading at ₹1,952.35) were the only two Sensex stocks in the green.

All of the 50 Nifty stocks were in the red.

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, Nifty PSU Bank fell the most by 4%, reaching 6,354.15. This was followed by Nifty Midsmall Financial Services which was down by 3.39%, reaching 15,644.75 and Nifty Realty which was down 3.16%, reaching 1,012.05.