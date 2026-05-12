Sensex, Nifty open in the red again as worries over US-Iran war fallout continue

Indian markets opened sharply lower on Tuesday as rising crude oil prices and uncertainty around the ongoing United States-Iran war rattled investor sentiment, while concerns over inflation and foreign fund outflows added to the pressure. Sensex and Nifty fell for a second day in a row (PTI)

The BSE Sensex opened at 75,573.63, down 441.65 points or 0.58%, tracking weak global cues and persistent worries over the economic impact of elevated oil prices.

The selloff follows a sharp decline in the previous session, when the Nifty 50 and Sensex fell 1.5% and 1.7%, respectively. The rupee also hit a record closing low of 95.31 against the US dollar on Monday.