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    Sensex, Nifty open in the red again as worries over US-Iran war fallout continue

    The BSE Sensex opened at 75,573.63, down 441.65 points or 0.58% over persistent worries over the economic impact of elevated oil prices.

    Published on: May 12, 2026 9:27 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
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    Indian markets opened sharply lower on Tuesday as rising crude oil prices and uncertainty around the ongoing United States-Iran war rattled investor sentiment, while concerns over inflation and foreign fund outflows added to the pressure.

    Sensex and Nifty fell for a second day in a row (PTI)
    Sensex and Nifty fell for a second day in a row (PTI)

    The BSE Sensex opened at 75,573.63, down 441.65 points or 0.58%, tracking weak global cues and persistent worries over the economic impact of elevated oil prices.

    The selloff follows a sharp decline in the previous session, when the Nifty 50 and Sensex fell 1.5% and 1.7%, respectively. The rupee also hit a record closing low of 95.31 against the US dollar on Monday.

    • HT News Desk
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      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

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    Home/Business/Sensex, Nifty Open In The Red Again As Worries Over US-Iran War Fallout Continue
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