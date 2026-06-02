Sensex, Nifty open in the red as US-Iran war rages on, hopes of peace dim

Indian benchmark equity indices opened lower on Tuesday, extending their recent losing streak amid persistent concerns over the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, rising crude oil prices, and continued foreign investor selling.

Sensex and Nifty have been hit hard due to the global energy crisis caused by the US-Iran war. (REUTERS File)

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The BSE Sensex opened at 73,878.22, down 389.12 points or 0.52 per cent, while the NSE Nifty 50 slipped 153.45 points, or 0.66 per cent, to 23,229.15 in early trade.

The weak opening came after GIFT Nifty futures had signalled a negative start, indicating that investors remained cautious amid global and domestic headwinds.

Middle East conflict keeps investors cautious

Investor sentiment has been under pressure due to the prolonged conflict in the Middle East and uncertainty surrounding efforts to reach a diplomatic resolution. Brent crude futures hovered around $94 per barrel after talks between the United States and Iran remained stalled, keeping energy prices elevated.

Higher crude prices are a major concern for India, one of the world's largest oil importers, as they can push up inflation, increase import costs and weigh on economic growth.

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{{^usCountry}} The market has already witnessed significant weakness in recent sessions. The Nifty 50 has declined about 2.7 per cent over the last four trading sessions, while the Sensex has fallen nearly 2.9 per cent during the same period. Foreign investors continue to sell {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The market has already witnessed significant weakness in recent sessions. The Nifty 50 has declined about 2.7 per cent over the last four trading sessions, while the Sensex has fallen nearly 2.9 per cent during the same period. Foreign investors continue to sell {{/usCountry}}

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Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers on Monday, offloading equities worth ₹3,912 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Overseas investors have withdrawn around $26.4 billion from Indian equities so far in 2026, surpassing the record annual outflow of $18.91 billion seen in 2025. Analysts say sustained selling by foreign investors has added pressure on domestic markets and the rupee.