Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Sensex opens over 260 points higher at lifetime peak of 58,390; Nifty jumps to 17,399
business

Sensex opens over 260 points higher at lifetime peak of 58,390; Nifty jumps to 17,399

Reliance Industries was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 2 per cent, followed by Bajaj Auto, L&T, HUL, M&M, DR Reddy’s and Bajaj Finserv.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 09:22 AM IST
BSE Sensex (File Photo)

Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 260 points in early trade to scale a fresh lifetime high of 58,390.21 on Monday, tracking gains in index majors Reliance Industries, Bajaj Auto and L&T amid a largely positive trend in global markets.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty too surged more than 75 points to record 17,399.35 in the opening session.

The 30-share Sensex was trading 260.26 points or 0.45 per cent higher at 58,390.21, and Nifty advanced 75.75 points or 0.44 per cent to 17,399.35 in initial deals.

Reliance Industries was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 2 per cent, followed by Bajaj Auto, L&T, HUL, M&M, DR Reddy’s and Bajaj Finserv.

On the other hand, Asian Paints, TCS, Power Grid, Titan and Tech Mahindra were among the laggards.

In the previous session, the 30-share Sensex settled 277.41 points or 0.48 per cent up at 58,129.95. Nifty surged 89.45 points or 0.52 per cent to 17,323.60.

In Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong were trading with strong gains in mid-session deals, while Seoul was in the red.

RELATED STORIES

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth 768.58 crore on Friday, as per provisional exchange data.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude fell 1.20 per cent to USD 71.74 per barrel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sensex nifty
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Monday, Sep 06, 2021

Taking loan, getting insurance now easier with RBI's account aggregator

Sexual harassment cases at offices declined in last fiscal

Carlyle to raise $1 billion debt to buy Hexaware
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP