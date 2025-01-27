Sensex opens 400 points lower, Nifty drops below 23,000-mark

Sensex, Nifty 50 Today: The stock market opened in the red as trading began on Monday, January 27, 2025, with mid and small cap financial services, media, and consumer durables falling the most. People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, March 9, 2020(Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters)

At 9.30 am IST, the benchmark BSE Sensex was down by 404 points. The broader NSE Nifty was down by 175.70 points or 0.76%, reaching 22,916.50.

Which stocks fell the most?

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Zomato Ltd fell the most by 2.66%, trading at ₹210.05. This was followed by IndusInd Bank Ltd, which fell 1.97%, trading at ₹931.70, and Tata Motors Ltd, which fell 1.70%, trading at ₹721.40.

Only 4 out of the 30 Sensex stocks were in the green, including Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Asian Paints Ltd, and ITC Ltd.

How did individual sectors perform?

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the Nifty Midsmall Financial Services Index fell the most by 2.08%, reaching 14,815.10, followed by Nifty Media, which fell 2%, reaching 1,610.45, and Nifty Consumer Durables, which fell 1.66%, reaching 37,405.70.

During last week's close, the media index had fallen the most.

How did stock market perform in the previous session?

The stock market closed down in the red after trading ended for the week on Friday, January 24, 2025, with media, mid and small cap healthcare, and real estate stocks falling the most.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed 329.92 points or 0.43% down, reaching 76,190.46. The broader NSE Nifty was down by 113.15 points or 0.49%, reaching 23,092.20.

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd fell the most by 2.92%, closing at ₹2,801.00. This was followed by Zomato Ltd, which fell 2.75%, closing at ₹215.80, and Tata Motors Ltd, which fell 2.48%, closing at ₹733.90.

Only 10 out of the 30 Sensex stocks were in the green.

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the Nifty Media Index fell the most by 2.60%, closing at 1,643.40, followed by Nifty Midsmall Healthcare, which fell 2.37%, reaching 40,773.75, and Nifty Realty, which fell 2.31%, reaching 853.55.

The media index's fall was led by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd which dropped 3.44%, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd which dropped 3.27%, and Saregama India Ltd which dropped 3.16%.

Meanwhile, the Midsmall Healthcare index's drop was led by Syngene International Ltd which fell 5.97%, Mankind Pharma Ltd which fell 5.05%, and IPCA Laboratories Ltd which fell 4.43%.

The Realty index fall was led by Prestige Real Estate Projects Ltd which fell 7.64%, Sobha Ltd which fell 7.53%, and Oberoi Realty Ltd which fell 3.43%.