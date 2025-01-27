Menu Explore
Apple Watch bands have cancer-causing PFAS chemicals? Lawsuit filed over study

ByHT News Desk
Jan 27, 2025 09:18 AM IST

Apple’s “Ocean,” “Nike Sport,” and regular “Sport” Watch bands contain high levels of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), the study reveals

Apple is now reportedly facing a lawsuit in the US which accuses it of exposing users to toxic chemicals, potentially causing serious health issues including cancer.

An Apple Watch Series 9 carbon neutral device is displayed for sale at The Grove Apple retail store on release day in Los Angeles, California, on September 22, 2023.(Patrick T. Fallon/AFP)
An Apple Watch Series 9 carbon neutral device is displayed for sale at The Grove Apple retail store on release day in Los Angeles, California, on September 22, 2023.(Patrick T. Fallon/AFP)

The suit came as the result of a study on 22 watch bands from multiple companies, which found 15 among them contained these chemicals.

Apple’s “Ocean,” “Nike Sport,” and regular “Sport” Watch bands contain high levels of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), a Daily Mail report cited the study.

These are also termed as “forever chemicals" due to their ability to persist in the environment and human body.

The repercussions on health include birth defects, prostate, kidney, testicular cancer, as well as fertility problems.

Apple, meanwhile, has long claimed that its watch bands are made from ‘fluoroelastomer’, a synthetic rubber which contains fluorine but not harmful PFAS chemicals.

The tech giant also asserted that fluoroelastomer is safe and has been thoroughly tested to meet health standards.

However, the lawsuit directly challenges this, arguing Apple concealed the fact that its fluoroelastomer-based bands contain PFAS, along with other materials that may contribute to health risks.

The irony of the whole situation as noted in the lawsuit is that Apple watches are widely marketed also as health-tracking accessories, since they measure users' heart rates, steps, and sleep patterns.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
