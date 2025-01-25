Amazon Sale on smartwatches, headphones, tablets and more: Enjoy up to 80% off | Best deals revealed
Jan 25, 2025 12:00 PM IST
Amazon Sale brings offers and discounts on your favourite gadgets from Apple, Samsung, Sony, HP and many more! We have shortlisted the best deals for you.
Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 13.3 AMOLED Display Intel 12th Gen core i5-1240U Processor, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB, Dolby Atmos Sound
₹67,999
Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (16 GB RAM/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) AL15-41, 39.62 cm (15.6) Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59 KG
₹33,490
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U 14 Inch (35.5cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/Backlit KB/1Yr ADP Free/3months Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.43Kg), 82RJ00FKIN
₹35,990
Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 chip, 13.3-inch/33.74 cm Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey
₹69,990
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Intel Core Ultra 5 125H Built-in AI 16 (40.64cm) WUXGA-IPS 300Nits Thin & Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/100%sRGB/MSO/1Yr ADP Free/3 month Game Pass/Grey/1.8Kg), 83DC007LIN
₹71,990
Dell Inspiron 3530 Thin & Light Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U/8GB/512GB SSD/15.6 (39.62cm) 120Hz Refresh Rate on a FHD IPS Display/Windows 11 + MSO21+McAfee 15 Month/Carbon Black/1.62kg
₹38,490
ASUS Vivobook 16 (2023)Thin & Light Laptop,Intel Core i9-13900H 13th Gen, 16 (40.64 cm) FHD+(16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Intel Iris Xe/Win 11/Office 2021/Backlit KB/Fingerprint/Black/1.88 kg) X1605VA-MB947WS
₹79,990
ASUS TUF Gaming A15, AMD Ryzen 7 7435Hs, 15.6-Inch, FHD 144Hz, Gaming Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3050/Windows 11/48WHR/Graphite Black/2.3 Kg), FA506NCR-HN054W
₹63,990
Lenovo [Smartchoice LOQ 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450HX /39.6cm/ 144Hz 300Nits FHD Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/ RTX 3050 6GB Graphics/100% sRGB/MSO 21/3 Mon Game Pass/Grey/2.4Kg), 83GS003UIN
₹71,990
HP Victus, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H, NVIDIA RTX 2050, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD (Win11, Office21, Blue, 2.3kg) 144Hz, 9MS, IPS, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) Flicker-Free Gaming Laptop, Enhanced Cooling, fa1310TX
₹57,990
HP OMEN Gaming AI Laptop, AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS, 8GB NVIDIA RTX 4060, 16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Black, 2.37kg), 165Hz, 7MS, IPS, 16.1-inch (40.9cm), FHD, Tempest Cooling, RGB KB, xd0020AX
₹112,990
MSI Katana A17 AI, AMD 8th Gen. Ryzen 9 8945HS,Built-in AI, 44CM Laptop(16GB/1TB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Nvidia GeForce RTX4050, 6GB GDDR6/Black/2.6Kg), B8VE-884IN
₹99,990
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 Gaming Laptop 14th Gen Intel Core i9 Processor (Windows 11 Home/16 GB/1 TB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070) PHN16-72 with 40.64 cm (16) WQXGA Display
₹159,990
boAt Airdopes 141, Low Latency, ENx Tech, 42HRS Battery, Fast Charge, IWP, IPX4, v5.1 Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Bold Black)
₹999
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, with Innovative AI Features, Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Noise Cancellation (Graphite)
₹9,999
Sony WF-C700N Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, Up to 20Hrs Battery, Adaptive Sound Control- Black
₹6,988
JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Playtime, Speedcharge, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 LE Audio, Customize on Headphones App (Black)
₹5,499
Bose New QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones with Spatial Audio, Over-The-Ear Headphones with Mic, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life, Black
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Over Ear Headphones Designed in Germany - Bluetooth Adaptive Noise Cancelling-ANC,4 Digital Mics for Crystal-Clear Calls,60h Battery, 2 Yr Warranty, Black/Copper
₹25,990
boAt Rockerz 150 Pro Bluetooth Neckband Earphones w/ 150hrs Playback, Dual EQ Modes, Crystal Bionic Sound by HiFi DSP 5, AI-ENx™ Technology, Dual Pairing,Beast™ Mode,ASAP™ Charge(Black)
₹998
Samsung Galaxy in Ear Buds 3 Pro(White) with Galaxy Ai|Adaptive ANC|Real-Time Interpreter|24-Bit Hi-Fi Audio|Up to 37H Battery|Ip57
₹18,999
ZEBRONICS Zeb-Juke BAR 9500WS PRO Dolby 5.1 soundbar with Wireless Satellites, Dolby Audio, 525 Watts Output Power, 16.5cm subwoofer, HDMI ARC, Optical, BT v5.0, LED Display, Wall Mount and AUX,Black
GOVO GOSURROUND 950 | 280W Sound bar | 5.1 Channel Home Theatre with 6.5 subwoofer | Dual Rear Satellites, HDMI, AUX, USB & Bluetooth, 5 Equalizer Modes, Stylish Remote & LED Display (Platinum Black)
Mivi Fort Q48 Soundbar with subwoofer, 48 Watts, 2.1 Channel with 2 in-Build Full-Range Speakers and an External subwoofer, Multiple Input Modes, Made in India soundbar for TV
₹3,499
JBL Cinema SB271, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (220W)
JBL Flip 5 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Signature Sound with Powerful Bass Radiator, Vibrant Colors with Rugged Fabric Design, Party Boost, IPX7 Waterproof & Type C (Without Mic, Black)
₹6,999
Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar for TV with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (400W,Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical connectivity)
₹15,750
Bose Smart Soundbar 900 Dolby Atmos with Alexa Built-In, Bluetooth connectivity - Black
IZI IRIS Pocket 4K Vlogging Camera - with Dual AMOLED Display 1/1.3 CMOS Sensor, 3-Axis Gimbal Stabilizer, AI Tracking, 512GB Support, 160-Min Battery, Best Video Camera for Youtubers & Instagram
₹24,999
insta360 X3 Action Camera, 1/2 Sensor, 5.7K 360 Capture, Optical Zoom 3X, 72 MP 360 Photo, 4K Single Lens Mode, Black
₹29,990
GoPro Hero13 Special Bundle Includes - Hero13 Action Camera, The Handler, 2 Enduro Batteries, 2 Curved Adhesive Mounts, 64GB MicroSD Card (1-Yr International+1-Yr India Warranty),Black
₹39,990
Canon EOS R6
₹274,790
TELESIN Lens Filter Set for DJI Action 5/4/ 3 Camera Accessories, 4-Pack CPL ND32 ND16 ND8 Polarizing Neutral Density HD Filter Lens Protective Protector Cover for DJI Osmo (ND Filter) View Details
₹2,850
DIGITEK® (DPTR 895VD) 195 CM Tripod Cum Monopod with Aluminum Alloy & Multipurpose Head, 3-Way Head, Lightweight 590MM Folded with Carry Bag, Max Load 5Kg, Ideal for DSLR, DV Cameras View Details
₹2,799
Sony Alpha ZV-E10L APS-C Camera (16-50mm Lens) | 24.2 MP vlog Camera | Made for Creators | Advanced Autofocus | Clear Audio & 4K Movie Recording - Black View Details
₹61,489
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Graphite View Details
₹20,999
HONOR Pad X8A with Free Flip-Cover 27.94Cm (11 Inch) Wi-Fi Tablet,4GB Ram 128 GB ROM Expandable Up to 1TB FHD Display 90Hz Refresh Rate,8300Mah Battery,Quad Speakers,Snapdragon 680,Android 14,Grey View Details
₹10,999
Xiaomi Pad 7 |Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 |28.44cm(11.2) Display |8GB, 128GB |3.2K CrystalRes Display |HyperOS 2 |68 Billion+ Colours |Dolby Vision Atmos |Quad Speakers |Wi-Fi 6e |Graphite Grey View Details
₹27,999
OnePlus Pad Go 28.85Cm 2.4K 7:5 Ratio Readfit Eye Care LCD Display, Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers, 4G LTE(Calling) + Wi-Fi Connectivity Tablet, 8GB RAM 128 GB Storage Expandable Up-to 1TB Asin, Green View Details
₹18,999
HONOR Pad 9 with Free Bluetooth Keyboard, 12.1-Inch 2.5K Display, 8GB, 256GB Storage, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 (4nm), 8 Speakers, Up-to 17 Hours, Android 13, WiFi Tablet, Metal Body, Gray View Details
₹19,999
Xiaomi Pad 6| Qualcomm Snapdragon 870| Powered by HyperOS |144Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 256GB| 2.8K+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm) Tablet| Dolby Vision Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| Gray View Details
₹23,999
Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen| Wi-Fi Connectivity| 8 Gb Ram, 128 Gb ROM|11 Inch Screen| 90 Hz, 72% Ntsc, Fhd Display| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor |13 Mp Rear Camera,White View Details
₹13,999
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 44mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Ink Sport Loop. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display View Details
₹22,599
boAt Lunar Discovery w/ 1.39 (3.5 cm) HD Display, Turn-by-Turn Navigation, DIY Watch Face Studio, Bluetooth Calling, Emergency SOS, QR Tray, Smart Watch for Men & Women(Active Blue) View Details
₹1,499
Noise Diva Smartwatch with Diamond Cut dial, Glossy Metallic Finish, AMOLED Display, Mesh Metal and Leather Strap Options, 100+ Watch Faces, Female Cycle Tracker Smart Watch for Women (Gold Link) View Details
₹3,499
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE (43mm, Silver, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features View Details
₹23,999
OnePlus Watch 2R with Wear OS 4 by Google,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100hrs Battery Life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display,100+ Sports Mode,Dual Frequency GPS,5 ATM,IP68 & BT Calling [Gunmetal Gray] View Details
₹14,990
Redmi Watch 5 Lite|1.96 AMOLED Screen|in-Built GPS|BT Calling 2mic ENC|5 ATM|HyperOS Connectivity|18 Days Battery Life|200+ WatchFaces|160+ SportsModes|SpO2,HeartRate&FemaleHealth Tracking|Black View Details
₹3,399
Amazfit Active 42mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 14day Battery, 5ATM Water Resistant, for iOS & Android, Accurate Readings, BT Calls, Strava Support, Temperature Sensor, VO2 Max (Midnight Black) View Details
₹7,499
