Noise cancelling headphones have become essential for anyone wanting to block out unwanted sounds and immerse themselves fully in music, work, or relaxation. With numerous options on the market, choosing the right pair can feel overwhelming. To simplify your search, we’ve compiled a list of the top 6 noise cancelling headphones in 2024, each offering unique features and benefits. Experience pure sound with top noise cancelling headphones that are perfect for work, travel and relaxation.(Pexels)

This guide compares essential factors like sound quality, comfort, battery life, and additional features such as wireless connectivity and portability. Whether you’re a professional seeking focus, a traveller looking for quiet, or simply an audiophile, this list will help you find the perfect fit to suit your needs and budget. Dive in to discover the best options available and make an informed choice that enhances your listening experience..

The JBL Noise Cancellation Headphones are designed for superior comfort and immersive sound. With up to 30 hours of battery life and voice assistant integration, these headphones are perfect for long listening sessions.

Specifications of JBL Tune 760NC, Wireless Over Ear Active Noise Cancellation Headphones with Mic,

Over-ear design

Bluetooth connectivity

30 hours battery life

Voice assistant integration

Customizable sound

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Long battery life Bulky design Comfortable fit Limited color options Excellent sound quality

The Soundcore Bluetooth Headphones offer advanced noise cancellation and personalized sound. With up to 40 hours of playtime and touch control, these headphones are perfect for on-the-go use.

Specifications of soundcore by Anker Q20i Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones

Active noise cancellation

40 hours playtime

Touch control

Personalized sound

Foldable design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Long battery life Average noise cancellation Portable design Limited color options Customizable sound

3) Soundcore Wireless Headphones

The Soundcore Wireless Headphones feature hybrid active noise cancellation and personalized sound. With up to 30 hours of playtime and multi-point connectivity, these headphones offer versatility and convenience.

Specifications of Soundcore Wireless Headphones

Hybrid active noise cancellation

30 hours playtime

Multi-point connectivity

Personalized sound

Comfortable fit

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile connectivity Limited color options Comfortable fit Average battery life Solid noise cancellation

The Sony Bluetooth Headphones provide industry-leading noise cancellation and multipoint connectivity. With up to 35 hours of battery life and touch sensor controls, these headphones offer premium features for discerning users.

Specifications of Sony WH-CH520, Wireless On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones with Mic

Industry-leading noise cancellation

35 hours battery life

Multipoint connectivity

Touch sensor controls

High-quality build

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Superior noise cancellation Higher price point Long battery life Limited color options Premium build quality

The JBL Wireless Headphones feature speed charge technology and customizable sound. With up to 24 hours of battery life and a sleek, ergonomic design, these headphones are perfect for active lifestyles.

Specifications of JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic

Speed charge technology

24 hours battery life

Customizable sound

Sleek design

Ergonomic fit

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Quick charge feature Shorter battery life Sleek design Limited color options Customizable sound

The Sony Noise Cancellation Headphones offer multi-point connection and touch sensor controls. With up to 30 hours of battery life and a lightweight, comfortable design, these headphones are ideal for travel and everyday use.

Specifications of Sony WH-CH720N, Wireless Over-Ear Active Noise Cancellation Headphones

Multi-point connection

30 hours battery life

Touch sensor controls

Lightweight design

Comfortable fit

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile connectivity Limited color options Lightweight design Average battery life Solid noise cancellation

Top 5 features of best noise cancelling headphones:

Best Noise Cancelling Headphones Bluetooth Connectivity Battery Life Active Noise Cancellation Personalized Sound Multi-point Connectivity JBL Noise Cancellation Headphones Yes 30 hours Yes Yes No Soundcore Bluetooth Headphones Yes 40 hours Yes Yes No Soundcore Wireless Headphones Yes 30 hours Yes Yes Yes Sony Bluetooth Headphones Yes 35 hours Yes No Yes JBL Wireless Headphones Yes 24 hours Yes Yes No Sony Noise Cancellation Headphones Yes 30 hours Yes No Yes

Best value for money noise cancelling headphone:

The Soundcore Wireless Headphones offer the best value for money, providing hybrid noise cancellation and versatile connectivity at an affordable price point.

Best overall noise cancelling headphone:

The Sony Bluetooth Headphones stand out as the best overall product, thanks to their industry-leading noise cancellation, premium build quality, and multipoint connectivity.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best noise cancelling headphones:

Sound quality: Look for headphones with clear, balanced audio to fully enjoy music, calls, or media. High-quality bass and crisp mids and highs are essential for immersive listening.

Noise cancelling effectiveness: Choose headphones with active noise cancellation (ANC) for optimal sound isolation, blocking out external distractions in various environments.

Comfort and fit: Opt for a lightweight, ergonomic design with cushioned ear cups, especially for extended wear during work or travel.

Battery life: Consider headphones with long-lasting battery life, ideally 20+ hours, to avoid frequent recharging.

Connectivity and controls: Ensure they support Bluetooth for wireless convenience and have easy-to-use controls.

FAQs on noise cancelling headphones What is the battery life of these headphones? The battery life ranges from 24 to 40 hours, depending on the model.

Do these headphones have Bluetooth connectivity? Yes, all the mentioned headphones feature Bluetooth connectivity.

Are the headphones comfortable for extended wear? Yes, the headphones are designed for comfort during long listening sessions.

Do these headphones support voice assistant integration? Yes, some models offer voice assistant integration for hands-free control.

