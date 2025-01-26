Menu Explore
CISF rejects doctor's ‘Apple Watch stolen at Delhi Airport’ claim: 'You were wearing it'

ByHT News Desk
Jan 26, 2025 10:35 PM IST

Dr Tushar Mehta had claimed on X on Saturday evening that his Apple Watch was almost stolen at Delhi Airport's Terminal 3.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Sunday responded to the complaint of a surgeon who claimed his Apple watch had ‘almost’ been stolen at the Delhi Airport, saying he was seen wearing the gadget as he headed to the boarding gate. The central force, which provides security to all major airports across the country, claimed CCTV footage “contradicted the sequence of events”.

The Delhi Airport had assured a "thorough investigation" into the matter. (PTI file photo)
The Delhi Airport had assured a "thorough investigation" into the matter. (PTI file photo)

"The review of the CCTV has contradicted the sequence of events as narrated above. After the security check, you were seen wearing your watch and heading for the boarding gate without interaction with any CISF personnel. The boarding was completed smoothly and hassle-free," said the agency on X.

"Posting of such unsubstantiated messages creates unnecessary apprehension in the minds of passengers, hence avoidable," it added.

Also read: Delhi airport vows thorough probe after Gurugram surgeon's Apple Watch nearly stolen from security check tray

What the doctor claimed

Dr Tushar Mehta had claimed on X on Saturday evening that his Apple Watch was almost stolen at Delhi Airport's Terminal 3. The passenger claimed that as he was putting his belongings back into the laptop bag after a security check, he found that his watch was missing. He then approached a CISF personnel, who told him to check his bag and pockets again.

He claimed he spotted a person looking straight at him and walking away. He said he forcibly recovered the Apple watch from the person.

The Delhi Airport had assured a "thorough investigation" into the matter.

“Dear Dr Tushar, we sincerely regret the inconvenience caused. The theft of your Apple Watch and subsequent events are being taken seriously. We assure you that we will take this matter up strongly with all relevant parties, including CISF and the concessionaire," it wrote on X.

The CISF had also asked the passenger to provide his details and promised to look into the matter.

"Dear Passenger, We request you to share your PNR and contact number via DM (Direct Message) for us to look into it," it added.

The passenger has deleted his post.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
