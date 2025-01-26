Delhi airport vows thorough probe after Gurugram surgeon's Apple Watch nearly stolen from security check tray

Delhi Airport has assured a ‘thorough investigation’ after a passenger nearly had his Apple Watch stolen, allegedly by two men, including a store worker, at the Capital's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. Apple Watch 9 (AFP Image/Used only for representation)

Dr Tushar Mehta, an orthopedic surgeon based in Haryana's Gurugram, took to microblogging platform X and narrated how he recovered his Apple Watch from a person at the airport after not finding it in the tray post security check.

Replying to Dr Tushar Mehta, a Gurugram, Haryana-based orthopedic surgeon, Delhi Airport wrote on X, “Dear Dr Tushar, we sincerely regret the inconvenience caused. The theft of your Apple Watch and subsequent events are being taken seriously. We assure you that we will take this matter up strongly with all relevant parties, including CISF and the concessionaire.”

It added, “Please be assured that the safety and security of our passengers are our top priority. We will investigate thoroughly and take necessary actions to prevent such incidents in the future.”

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which guards the airport, also responded, and asked Dr Tushar Mehta to share his PNR and contact number with them.

The incident

According to Dr Tushar Mehta, who narrated the incident on his X handle on Saturday evening, the Apple Watch was almost stolen at Delhi Airport Terminal 3.

The passenger recalled that as he was putting his belongings back into the laptop bag after security check, when he felt something was missing, realising it to be the watch.

Dr Mehta added he then approached a CISF personnel, who told him to check his bag and pockets again.

Subsequently, Dr Tushar Mehta spotted a person looking straight at him and walking away. He followed the person – a male – and found the latter at a store, and forcibly recovered the Apple Watch.

However, the would-be thief and another man – a worker from the store - confronted the passenger, making him realise the two knew each other.

Another CISF official intervened, and the doctor called up a ‘senior official,’ his long-time patient, after which the CISF official who intervened, said the doctor could leave.

Finally, Dr Tushar Mehta advised those reading the post to take care of their belongings at the security ‘once you clear it.’